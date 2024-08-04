African artists have continued to bless the continent and the world with their rich Indigenous sounds

Legit.ng looked at the Afro superstars who have gained the most international and local recognition for their art

The list comprises musicians from Nigeria, Benin and more, as it mentions some of their prominent awards

The African music business has experienced remarkable growth and recognition in recent years.

African musicians have made waves both locally and globally, with styles ranging from Afrobeat to Highlife.

In this post, we will look at the ten most decorated musicians in Africa according to the number of prizes earned.

Afrobeats star Wizkid (Nigeria) - over 156 awards

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, whose full name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, broke into the music with his 2010 single Holla At Boy and gained international recognition following his feature with American rapper Drake on the hit single "One Dance," which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in 14 other countries. Having worked with other international stars like Beyonce, Wizkid has received multiple accolades, including the BET Award for Best International Act and the MOBO Award for Best African Act.

Angelique Kidjo (Benin) – over 140 awards:

Angelique Kidjo is a Beninese singer-songwriter known for her eclectic musical style, which combines Afrobeat, reggae, and jazz. She has released over a dozen albums and received numerous Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Best World Music Album category.

Sarkodie (Ghana) – over 111 awards:

Ghanaian artist Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, is a multifaceted rapper and entrepreneur. He is one of Ghana's most popular performers. He has received multiple honours, including the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa and the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Hip Hop.

Burna Boy - over 91 awards:

Nigerian Grammy award-winning star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing "Like to Party", the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013). His album "African Giant" garnered international acclaim and has received numerous prizes, including the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album and the BET Award for Best International Act.

Shatta Wale (Ghana) – over 90 awards:

Ghanaian dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., known by his stage name Shatta Wale, gained popularity with his hit songs "Dancehall King" and "Taking Over" and has won several awards, including the International Reggae and World Music Award for Best African Dancehall Entertainer.

Davido (Nigeria) – over 80 awards:

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido (born David Adedeji Adeleke) rose to prominence with his smash tune "Dami Duro" and has since become one of Africa's most prominent musicians. Davido has received various accolades, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act and the BET Award for Best International Act.

2Baba (Nigeria) – Over 80 awards:

Nigeria's music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2Baba, is one of Africa's most recognisable musicians, receiving multiple prizes, including the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Male Artist and the Headies Award for Best Pop Single.

Fans compare Wizkid's achievements to Lionel Messi

Since Wikzid's career breakout in 2011, Wizkid has won an impressive array of international and local awards, amassing 157 plaques. These include 4 BET Awards, 2 American Music Awards, 6 MOBO Awards, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, and 5 NAACP Awards, among others.

Nigerians took a moment to celebrate Wizkid, comparing him to Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi.

Messi, the most decorated player in the history of professional football, has won 45 senior titles. Until 2021, he spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, where he secured 34 trophies, including ten La Liga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions League titles.

