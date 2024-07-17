Nigerian international artist Wizkid has been placed side by side with Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi

This came after many realised that the Made in Lagos crooner was the most-awarded African artist

Fans and netizens took a moment to recall his successful music career in comparison to Messi’s football impact, garnering reactions online

Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has been recognised as the most awarded African artist.

Since his career breakout in 2011, Wizkid has won an impressive array of international and local awards, amassing 157 plaques. These include 4 BET Awards, 2 American Music Awards, 6 MOBO Awards, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, and 5 NAACP Awards, among others.

Fans compared Wizkid to Lionel Messi. Credit: @wizkid, @leomessi

Source: Instagram

Nigerians have taken a moment to celebrate Wizkid, comparing him to Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi.

Messi, the most decorated player in the history of professional football, has won 45 senior titles. Until 2021, he spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, where he secured 34 trophies, including ten La Liga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions League titles.

See the post below:

Wizkid and Messi's awards spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oscar_bobo_lee:

"Imagine this 2 GOATS be your favorite."

romo_lee01:

"As a wizkid FC, i no knw why my idolo go choose ronaldo over messi coz their personalities are almost the same."

ol_wasegun:

"Davido go think na editing."

sigweemma:

"Who be dis ode, u know the worth of what's in that Messi's cabinet."

milliez_baee:

"These awards are enough to make you know you don try. Abeg,who say wizkid no be legend ?"

harbbeyah12:

"Wizkid award nah Para but I prefer Messi own the whole world know Messi is the best player in the world."

opediamond_:

"Not a Messi fan but only one golden boot better pass all those Wizkid awards. I be FC don’t compare football to music pls."

iamrmj0:

"Unlike music, football is not biased, if u are good the whole world would see it right there on the spot."

olayemi2988:

"Just 1 Messi golden boot don cover all the bottles way wizkid get o."

Olamide celebrates Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Olamide celebrated his colleague Wizkid at 34.

The YBNL boss retweeted Wizkid's tweet and wrote a simple message to him.

Olamide's tweet, however, stirred excitement from fans as they applauded Baddo.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng