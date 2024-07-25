Afrobeat may be a Nigerian genre, but it has spread its tentacles way beyond its roots and Africa

This is all thanks to our Nigerian music industry giants, the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, and Wande Coal, to mention a few

Drake, Chris Brown, Beyonce and a host of others have tapped into the power of collaborating with Nigerian artists and, ultimately, Afrobeat as a whole

The genre has been adequately rooted in Nigerians' entertainment culture since the days of Fela Anikulapo, the legendary Nigerian singer.

New school singers have done a fantastic job taking the sound beyond the borders of Africa and into the Western world.

Drake, Chris Brown and many others who have jumped on Afrobeat. Credit: @selenagomez, @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

It's a delight to see how many international musicians have awoken to the consciousness that Afrobeat is more significant than a genre. Artists that Nigerians would usually idolize are now seeking collaboration with our very own music stars here in Nigeria.

In this list, Legit.ng takes a peek at some international artists who have tapped into Afrobeat.

1. Drake tapped Wizkid for Come Closer

In 2017, Drake and Wizkid blew the airwaves with their collaborative effort, “Come Closer.” The song attracted many awards, including the highly covert Headlines Best Collaboration, Best Music Video, and Best Producer.

The song is Platinum in the U.S. and Canada and Gold in Switzerland. The single peaked at number 54 on the Canadian Hot 100. In April 2021, the song was certified Gold in the UK and gold in Australia.

One Dance is a song by Canadian rapper Drake from his fourth studio album, Views, released in 2016. It features guest vocals from Nigerian Afrobeats artist Wizkid and British singer Kyla. This was the first time Drake joined hands with a Nigerian artist.

2. Chris Brown and Davido did a thing with “Hmmm”

Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor recognized globally. Chris has become a popular figure in the Nigerian music scene. The multi-talented musician has collaborated with Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, and Davido and Lojay.

Chris Brown’s recent song "Hmmm" with Davido has surpassed 12 million streams on Spotify.

3. Rema featured Selena Gomez on ‘Calm Down’ remix

American singer Selena Gomez (2023) expressed her love for Nigerian music star Rema, saying he has changed her life forever. Rema and Selena Gomez collaborated on the remix of Calm Down.

The song is Rema’s most prominent hit track, where he features Selena Gomez. The single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the U.S. Afro beats songs for 41 weeks.

4. Asake featured Central Cee on Wave

Central Cee, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, is an American drill rapper who Asake featured on his new track, Wave. The song dropped on June 21st, 2024, through YBNL Nation and Empire distribution. Central Cee’s delivery on the Afrobeat track was lit.

The song is from Asake's upcoming album Lungu Boy and was released ahead of his Lungu Boy World Tour.

5. Ed Sheeran jumped on Fireboy’s Peru

Ed Sheeran is an English singer-songwriter who collaborated with Fireboy in 2021. Together, they dropped the sickest remix to ‘Peru’. Ed Sheeran did a fantastic job on the Afrobeat track.

Following his song with Fireboy, he collaborated with Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, on “For My Hand” from his Love, Damini album, released in 2022.

6. Camilla Cabello and Oxlade on Ku Lo Sa Remix

After Oxlade released his infectious tune, Ku Lo Sa, the talented musician, collaborated with Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, an American singer and songwriter.

Camila's amazing vocals on the Arfobeat track delighted many Nigerians, and they craved more. She joined the long list of international artists who displayed prowess and excelled on Afrobeat sounds.

7. Jason Derulo on Ta Ta Ta Remix

Jason Joel Desrouleaux, an American singer, songwriter and dancer, shocked Nigerians when he hopped on the remix of Bayanni’s Ta Ta Ta. The song was released in 2023 and gained the attention of music lovers worldwide.

The addictive sound had a dance challenge, which became even more popular after the remix was released. Jason, also a dancer, added more spice to the dance challenge, making it even more enjoyable.

8. Giveon and Ayra Starr on Last Heartbreak Song

Giveon Dezmann Evans is an American singer featured on Mavin record signee Ayra Starr's “Heartbreak song” off the album The Year I Turned 21. Giveon’s impact on Ayra’s track made it even more infectious and relatable to music lovers.

The singer’s vocals thrived on the Afrobeat track, which many found relatable. The singer is a contemporary R&B artist known for songs such as Still Your Best, Garden Kisses, and Anniversary Heartbreak.

9. Beyonce on Brown Skin Girl with Wizkid and SAINt JHN

The song Brown Skin Girl is by renowned American music star Beyoncé, her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn, and Nigerian singer Wizkid. It was taken from the soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

The critically acclaimed song was released in 2019 and has bagged numerous awards, including Grammy's, Soul Train Awards, and many more.

