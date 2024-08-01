Iyabo Ojo has slammed a troll who asked why she was at home while the protest was going on nationwide

The actress insulted the person and his mother in her reply to the question he openly asked her about the protest

Her response generated reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about the exchange between the two

A social media troll known as Fawasky has faced the wrath of Nollywood actress ,Iyabo Ojo, for asking her a questioned about the protest.

The man had accused the mother of two of staying at home while many other Nigerians were out protesting against hunger.

Iyabo Ojo fights troll. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris

Source: UGC

In her response, the movie star whose son graduated last week asked the man where his mother was during the protest.

Fans of the actress took side with her for blasting the troll, while a few also taunted her for abusing the man's mother.

Recall that Ojo and trolls always engage in war of words on social media. She once tackled someone for saying she was desperate for declaring her love for Paulo publicly.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's outburst

Netizens reacted to the response Ojo gave a troll. Here are some of the comments below:

@vicky_ceaser:

"Dis nonsense women always call ppls mothers."

@cutiedoll_glam:

"I love the reply."

@gift_stunning20:

"Yall should leave her alone."

@iheanachoveronica:

"Good she is the only celebrity that even attempted to be post it on her page."

@prestige_clothings_:

"Nice response baby."

@expectation119:

"Is she not suppose to be a mother why is she always focus on mama."

@big.brother.update1:

"Lol always quick to tackle mama sha."

@_blossom.dickson:

"Very good. After all the times she lent her voice, una turn everything for her head."

@dumeey:

"Those of you saying he didn’t insult her if you see it that way you should also see her reply as a question she simply asked where the guys mother is."

@justinalawrenceb:

"Good answer from Queen Mother."

Iyabo Ojo threatens Paulo on stage

Legit.ng recalls reporting the moment Iyabo Ojo threatened her lover Paulo Okoye on stage during the Headies award.

The actress and Paulo were among the guests called on stage to give out one of the Headies' gongs to winners at the ceremony.

However, the pair put on a show while on stage, which stirred many reactions from netizens as Iyabo revealed Paulo's plans to divorce her.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng