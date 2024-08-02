Toke Makinwa fought a troll over her comment about the attitude of protesters who destroy properties during protest

The troll slammed her and abused her by calling her a husband snatcher and bully who came from a low class

The media personality also replied the lady and sent her to the gallows while also advising her about her altitude

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, and a troll known as Odumeje Catacrism, have engaged in a war of words after the On Air Personality made a comment on how protesters destroy properties during the protest.

Makinwa had stated that it was wrong for protester to destroy the properties of people, who are also going through the same hardship. She noted that such altitude was misplaced anger.

Toke Makinwa fights troll over comment. Photo credit @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Replying the lady, who bragged about the economy, Catacrism slammed her and used her marital challenge to mock her. She claimed that Makinwa has snatched the husbands of her girlfriends yet none of them stood by her.

Toke Makinwa replies troll

The OAP, who called out married women didn't allow the comment to slide, she told the lady that she has not achieved half of the things she has done in her life.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the exchange of words between Makinwa and the troll. Here are some of the comments below:

@oj_simi:

"All she did was state fact, how do you steal from your fellow suffering Nigerians instead of doing the the protest you went out for … isn’t that wickedness."

@krownsunshine:

"She deserves it!"

@kendra_issa_bae:

"She no too get sense."

@kelly_blackb00:

"Good name is better than riches."

@theochimex:

"Children of anger full this comment."

@segun.adegoke:

"Hmmmmm."

@kendra_issa_bae:

"Drag her well well."

@sophiame15:

"Cook her well! "

@belovedkudirat123:

"Insulting someone with child is not good. Person wey dey alive no know the death wey go kill ham."

Toke Makinwa shares her desire

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian media personality took the internet by storm as she announced her plans to kick off a Christian fellowship.

Makinwa said she had a deal with God, revealing it was an initiative she would have started a long time ago.

She further noted that it would be a gathering of true believers and demanded the opinions of fans and netizens on how to go about it.

