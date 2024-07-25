Global site navigation

Local editions

Reactions As Toke Makinwa Brags That Economy Isn’t Affecting Her: “Shebi Na Politicians Dey Run Am”
Celebrities

Reactions As Toke Makinwa Brags That Economy Isn’t Affecting Her: “Shebi Na Politicians Dey Run Am”

by  Shade Metibogun 3 min read
  • Toke Makinwa has said that the economy has nothing on her and her girls because they have backings
  • In the clip, she didn't mention the kind of backing she has, but she challenged the devil not to mess up with her
  • The video sparked reactions in the comments section as fan aired their views about the identity of her backing

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Media personality Toke Makinwa has stirred uproar on social media after she bragged about her backing.

The On Air Personality, who is planing to start a Christian fellowship, said that the economy has nothing on her and her girls because they have a backing somewhere.

Toke Makinwa brags about her backing.
Toke Makinwa brags about her backing. Photo credit @tokemakinwa
Source: Instagram

Makinwa challenged the devil not to talk to her and her friends again because of the kind of backing they have.

Read also

Dakore Egbuson sues faceless blogger for defamation, issues threat:“ This is the Best route"

Toke Makinwa refuses to name her backing

In the recording, the lady, who was robbed in London, didn't mention the kind of backing she and her girls have.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, fans are insinuating that her backing was God.

Her words:

"Whatever the economy is saying, we no dey carry last. We no dey settle for less. Do you know who our father is? We get backing. Who the hell are you talking to devil?"

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Makinwa's bragging video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@badguyforrealmen:

"But she is saying the truth. Politicians will tiff money and waste it on these girls. So she is right. Until Nigerians receive sense and start dealing with their politicians things like this will not stop."

Read also

Teni shares why she is scared of the UK, says she doesn't have police or bouncer, gets many talking

@vickkyveee:

"It’s not affecting me too duh."

@mezukay:

"Somebody said Gistlover go soon cast una."

@___themeji:

"Shebi na politicians dey run am for una."

@mastermcrk:

"They're in the country's budget."

@wtmg_01:

"Na una dey sleep with them,we understand."

@prettydavidoflagos:

"This one no just get sense normally no be today."

@___themeji:

"Shebi na politicians dey run am for una."

@lordmayorblacksnr:

"It is very insensitive talk at this time that a common man can't even afford the minimum things cos of what the political scandals have brought upon us. The same set of people who are badly affected by the economy will be the ones to defend them."

@olamilekan_r99:

"Dem dey control people wey dey country go the economy."

Toke Makinwa shares experience with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the popular OAP sparked conversations online after she revealed what she did after finding out that one of her ex was cheating on her.

Read also

Toke Makinwa boldly calls out married women still available for dating: "Never judge anyone"

Toke noted that after she caught her ex cheating on her, he told her not to get worked up over the situation because she was the wife and the lady was just the girlfriend.

However, some netizens disagreed with the narration by Toke, as some responded by saying the fashionista won't agree with such.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: