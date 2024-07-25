Toke Makinwa has said that the economy has nothing on her and her girls because they have backings

In the clip, she didn't mention the kind of backing she has, but she challenged the devil not to mess up with her

The video sparked reactions in the comments section as fan aired their views about the identity of her backing

Media personality Toke Makinwa has stirred uproar on social media after she bragged about her backing.

The On Air Personality, who is planing to start a Christian fellowship, said that the economy has nothing on her and her girls because they have a backing somewhere.

Toke Makinwa brags about her backing. Photo credit @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Makinwa challenged the devil not to talk to her and her friends again because of the kind of backing they have.

Toke Makinwa refuses to name her backing

In the recording, the lady, who was robbed in London, didn't mention the kind of backing she and her girls have.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, fans are insinuating that her backing was God.

Her words:

"Whatever the economy is saying, we no dey carry last. We no dey settle for less. Do you know who our father is? We get backing. Who the hell are you talking to devil?"

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Makinwa's bragging video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@badguyforrealmen:

"But she is saying the truth. Politicians will tiff money and waste it on these girls. So she is right. Until Nigerians receive sense and start dealing with their politicians things like this will not stop."

@vickkyveee:

"It’s not affecting me too duh."

@mezukay:

"Somebody said Gistlover go soon cast una."

@___themeji:

"Shebi na politicians dey run am for una."

@mastermcrk:

"They're in the country's budget."

@wtmg_01:

"Na una dey sleep with them,we understand."

@prettydavidoflagos:

"This one no just get sense normally no be today."

@___themeji:

"Shebi na politicians dey run am for una."

@lordmayorblacksnr:

"It is very insensitive talk at this time that a common man can't even afford the minimum things cos of what the political scandals have brought upon us. The same set of people who are badly affected by the economy will be the ones to defend them."

@olamilekan_r99:

"Dem dey control people wey dey country go the economy."

Toke Makinwa shares experience with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the popular OAP sparked conversations online after she revealed what she did after finding out that one of her ex was cheating on her.

Toke noted that after she caught her ex cheating on her, he told her not to get worked up over the situation because she was the wife and the lady was just the girlfriend.

However, some netizens disagreed with the narration by Toke, as some responded by saying the fashionista won't agree with such.

Source: Legit.ng