A picture of Stefflon's sister, Shemara, has been sighted online and fans are reacting massively to it

The photos of the two ladies were put side by side and many people found it difficult to differentiate between them

Shemara was wearing a red top that complimented her smooth skin and looks as fans were carried away by her beauty

British Jamaican rapper Stephanie Victoria Allen, aka, Stefflon Don has unveiled her sister Shemara, and the picture has stirred reactions among fans who saw it.

In the image circulating online, the beautiful lady was placed beside her sister, who got a Rolls-Royce from Burna Boy and many found it difficult to differentiate them.

Stefflon Don's sister trends. Photo credit @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who gushed over her relationship with Burna Boy, was wearing a white top while her sister wore a red blouse and her matching sunglass was on her forehead.

Fans were blown away by Shemara's beauty and her resemblance with her sister, as they reacted massively to the trending picture of the two siblings.

Some were of the opinion that Shemara looked like American singer, Nicki Minaj

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the pictures of the two siblings

Netizens shared their hot takes about the two siblings. Here are some of the reactions below:

@richkidayo_:

"Make Burna no confuse oh.'

@ilerioluwa_01:

"How can I marry her Omo fine gal dey oooo.'

@big___waves05:

"Which one is Megan."

@scotttttt24:

"Nicky Minaj?"

@mztoyin_debby:

"They are beautiful."

@ejykefelix9:

"If no be one thing Odogwu for like run this package too."

@cap_america_forever:

"Omo e be like I go marry abroad."

@official_juliet1:

"@savageghost88 even me self confuse which one be Stefflondon which one be shawarma.'

@comedian_temidayo:

"Make them remove their make up first."

@adeoyeadedayo23:

"Make Odogwu no go do mistake knack the girl oooo."

@heisryedmx_szn:

"Burna get Steff. Me get shamara."

Stefflon shares how she met Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that Stefflon Don, the girlfriend of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, had opened up on how they met and fell in love.

She granted an interview on Bojay Music where she revealed that she met the Nigerian singer in Ghana.

Stefflon Don had missed her flight and her friend persuaded her to go to Burna Boy's show.

Source: Legit.ng