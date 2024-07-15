Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo made a name for herself following the recent recognition she got

The Indigenous movie star was honoured with a youth and empowerment award at the just-concluded Eko Leadership Award

Sharing videos from the notable occasion, the mum of two expressed her joy, while her fans and followers showered her with praises

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo was filled with gratitude after she recently bagged a prestigious honour at the Eko Leadership Award.

The remarkable event was held on Sunday, July 14, at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Iyabo Ojo looking dazzling. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur, known for her love of fashion, was captured in a sensational video as she reached the podium to receive the Youth and Empowerment award at the recently concluded Eko Heritage Awards.

Iyabo took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and noted that the grand occasion humbled her.

“Yesterday, I got an Eko Leadership award for youth and empowerment, proudly organized by @ekoheritageawards. Thank you so much to the organizers, I'm grateful and humbled.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ashabi_olorisha_official:

"Congratulations honey @iyaboojofespris more of it Aduke."

britikojebutter:

"Congratulations to you, the honourable Queen Mother. May your values in society keep on getting much higher."

ayo_classical:

"I applaud you aunty Alice ❤️Fierce and consistency."

dmvicons:

"Big win and always congratulations. Super woman we are proud of you always, Queen Mother."

funmimensah_bello:

"She's just winning anyhow. Congratulations Aduke more wins."

themaisonmystic:

"Well deserved Queen… you have supported a whole lot of young people and we are a testament of your kindness."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Congratulations my Darling❤️❤️ Lokeloke Ijmn."

boyobanky:

"Congratulations dear... keep giving them pressure, won le won o ba ... kaka ko re ile giga ni on ga si."

yetteblaq_of_lagos_:

"You fine like this you say make VDM no talk, shay u no know say u dey enter him eye ni, congratulations momma."

smile4sijuu:

"You will still be speaker of Lagos state /female governor (you have the energy) love you."

adex.kejji:

"Maami.... congratulations to Queen mother to the world. More wins along with long live and."

Iyabo Ojo dares Verydarkman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ojo shared video evidence in which Verydarkman requested specific conditions for offering an apology.

The activist promised to apologise if he saw evidence that he had called Ojo a failed actress at any time.

The evidence Ojo provided sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist.

Source: Legit.ng