Reality show star, Khloe, has cried out after all her valuable went missing on Delta Air line after using their service

According to her, she locked the luggage but was surprised that all the valuables in it were all gone

She noted that she can only calculate N32million so far, but there were possibilities that it might be more than that

Abiri Oluwabusayo, better known as Khloe, a former housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality show, has cried out after her experience on Delta Air Line.

According to the reality star, who broke shame people, the airline did the worst to her as all her valuables were gone from her locked luggage.

Khloe mentioned that bags and shoes were part of the missing items as she asked how it all happened to her.

BBN's Khloe shares amount of goods missing

The former housemate noted that she calculated the amount, and she could only stop at N32million.

According to her, that was the items she could remember, as she asked who was going to bear the loss.

However, the controversial personality didn't give details of all the items lost and where she boarded the flight.

BBN's Khloe's post sparks reactions

Reactions trail what the reality show star said. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_bmodel:

"Complaining on Snapchat without tagging them or anything seems a little bit unserious to me."

@cole_nhoj:

"This bbnaija pple too dey lie!."

@forbs_zhilah:

"Not tagging them is weird."

@rosythrone:

"Tag them with your full chest my dear, write a petition against them! Except it didn’t happen."

@sirdollar:

"Deeone is somewhere about to set ring light to say she’s lying, who wan bet?"

@prevaileremenalo:

"Crying on the internet without tagging them is a diabolical work."

@_therealgloriaa:

"I no fit put mouth. I never enter flight before."

@eniola___sarah:

"Dràg them on twitter and use your @ cause I don’t think they have a snap handle."

@trevbil:

"Try official complaint channels, drag them on Twitter too."

@blessed___megajay:

"Stop using luggage with zip."

