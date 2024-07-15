A video is making the rounds of Afrobeat singer Davido and how he decided to step out of the house to an unknown destination

In the clip, the singer was wearing a striped T-shirt as he used a black cap to compliment it, he was discussing with someone as he stepped into his jeep

The clip sparked reactions among fans who took to the comments section to share their view about his look

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido has been sighted in viral video as he stepped out of the house.

In the clip, he was wearing a red and white striped T-shirt and complimented it with a black cap. The music star, who got married weeks ago, was walking to his jeep as he discussed with a man.

The cap he was wearing sparked reactions as many compared it to the popular black cap small size actress, Aunty Ramota used to wear.

Davido teases man

In the recording, the Grammy Award nominee was heard teasing a man that he was getting fat.

The Timeless crooner later asked the guy why he didn't cut his hair, and the man said he was going to have a cut later on.

How fans reacted to Davido's cap

Reactions trail the way Davido dressed. Here are some of the comments below:

Davido brags about his influence

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of the singer recounting his struggles before fame, including how he ran away from home resurfaced online.

Davido also bragged about being the first to introduce record producer Maleek Berry to Wizkid.

The DMW label's boss' comment stirred up another drama between his fans and Wizkid FC.

