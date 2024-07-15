Video of Davido’s New Cap Trends, Fans Compare Him to Aunty Ramota: “No Be Lie, Look the Back Well”
- A video is making the rounds of Afrobeat singer Davido and how he decided to step out of the house to an unknown destination
- In the clip, the singer was wearing a striped T-shirt as he used a black cap to compliment it, he was discussing with someone as he stepped into his jeep
- The clip sparked reactions among fans who took to the comments section to share their view about his look
Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido has been sighted in viral video as he stepped out of the house.
In the clip, he was wearing a red and white striped T-shirt and complimented it with a black cap. The music star, who got married weeks ago, was walking to his jeep as he discussed with a man.
The cap he was wearing sparked reactions as many compared it to the popular black cap small size actress, Aunty Ramota used to wear.
Davido teases man
In the recording, the Grammy Award nominee was heard teasing a man that he was getting fat.
The Timeless crooner later asked the guy why he didn't cut his hair, and the man said he was going to have a cut later on.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Davido's cap
Reactions trail the way Davido dressed. Here are some of the comments below:
@dortty22:
"I never knew that wig cap was only meant for aunty ramota you clowns in this comment section are followers and clowns."
@bagboi.emmah:
"No be lie."
@keemanny_:
"You cannot breathe a day without posting him you must be hungry ."
@flygirl_deybee:
"You all cannot go a day without my fav, indeed he is the air that you all breath."
@iam_davidoladapo:
"Can’t you guys do without posting Davido for like a week, kilode."
@official_thelma01:
"Davido is the air you all breath."
@julianatoyosi24:
"Davido just go fall person and with this cap,very funny ."
@mma_digo:
"Not funny."
@sabi_boy28:
"Na aunty Ramota dey produce the cap."
@raywondersagbontaen:
"I hate that cap with passion."
