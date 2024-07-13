Tiwa Savage has expressed her frustration about the summer holiday in a video that surfaced online

In the clip, she said she was calling the secretary of her son's school for them to resume another session

In the caption of the post, she noted that she didn't know how to engage her nine-year-old son for the holiday

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has stirred reactions after a video she made to express her frustration surfaced online.

In the viral clip, she shared her confusion about how to engage her nine-year-old son during the summer break.

Tiwa Savage shares her frustration about the summer holiday. Photo credit@tiwasavage/@officialjamjam

The actress, who made her acting debut months ago, did a video of her calling the secretary of her son's school. She used a background sound, trying to convince the person that school should resume. She told the person that the kids were missing them, and she, too, was missing them.

School secretary hangs up on Tiwa Savage

In the recording, the secretary shunned the singer and advised her not to call again.

In the caption of her post, the music act wondered how she would keep her son busy for the break and stated that school should resume fast.

See the video here:

Tiwa Savage's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the singer's video. Below are some of them:

@juliet.u.a:

"Seeing comments and I am now so convinced that truly, we parents need to do better with occupying kids. Can we cultivate a habit of being involved with our kids pls? Organize plays, pretend play, suwe, board games, family games, etc? Get involved with your kids nau???? Even indoor acapella, movie time with popcorn, etc. There is SO much to do with them."

@_nnmaa__:

"Send him to grandma’s place."

@italopapa:

"Omo Tiwa beautiful queen oooo forget.'

@l.tobiloba:

"Send him to his Father. This lady is so fine."

@deolasmalls:

"You still have months to go . Brace up"

@omaladi6:

"She is just too gorgeous.'

@nkem.frances:

"It can be very exhausting atimes but I always look forward to it.'

@iomoge:

"My present situation. I now have more than 1. Been thinking of what to do ."

@_chinenyee_:

"This is where the grandparents come in."

@iamdx2:

"School open September.. u gets monitor d boy like Nigerian Nepa.'

