A prophet, Bright the Seer, foresaw the future of actress Toyin Abraham's drama with trolls and how her movies on Netflix will be reported

The seer stated that the actress should pray against losing what is in her hands in the video dated March 26, 2024

About four months later, she is being faced with bullies who are dragging her for supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections

A prophet, Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, has gotten many talking after the video of her warning actress Toyin Abraham emerged online.

The Nollywood star is currently battling with online bullies who are reporting her to Netflix, a movie streaming platform, and demanding that are movies be taken down.

According to Bright in the video dated March 26, 2024, Toyin should pray against losing what she has in her hands.

Toyin has said she would not back down and decided to fight the bullies and reportedly got one of them, Ayo, arrested. Though Ayo has been released, some people are still tackling her on X.

The trolls were displeased that she supported President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections and the present economic state of the nation increased their anger against her.

Watch the prophet's video below:

Reactions to the prophet's video

Several social media users have reacted to the seer's video. See some of the comments below:

@teensgram_afrika:

"If Toyin is sorry for her actions during the elections, she can simply start by calling out the govt she supported for not doing the things they shared with her. It will garner more momentum than when normal civilians do."

@olanike_gold:

"She will never lose anything."

@real_meekneek:

"Obident peace of mind won wound us."

@evve__lynn:

"This woman dey see vision but she no fit see when Nigeria go better."

@effedeborah:

"But why is she always seeing bad things? Plus, if she sees them, can’t she pray or do something to forbid it?"

@_thec_la__:

"As soon as I heard what he had plans for Nigeria, I was convinced he was the one- Asiwaju Toyin. Tell us what he told you."

@_ivykush:

"The prophetess na guess work she dey do."

@prettywomancouture:

"Pls before you die, @toyin_abraham we need you to tell us the idea Tinubu shared with you."

@radiogad:

"This woman is powerful. Keep playing."

Prophet forsee Junior Pope's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Pope Junior.

In a video on her Instagram page, the woman had asked Nollywood actors to pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng