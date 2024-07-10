Farooq Shonubi Oreagba, the gentleman who stole the show at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival, has continued to make headlines

Legit.ng previously reported that the Steeze maestro left many in awe recently after he was seen in a throwback picture with Wizkid

A few hours after that, Farooq trended after he was spotted with Burna Boy in a 2016 event, as the photograph sparked conversations online

Farooq Shonubi Oreagba, who stole the show at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival, has been seen with Nigerian international superstar Damini, aka Burna Boy.

According to Legit.ng, the businessman and style icon, known for his connection with young Nigerians, previously caused a social media frenzy with a photo of him hanging out with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid. This photo, which surfaced online, was taken in 2013.

Burna Boy seen with Farooq Oreagba. Credit: @burnaboygram, @poojamedia/X

A few hours after the picture of Farooq and Wizkid started trending, a new photograph of Farooq with Burna Boy emerged. Reports revealed that the City Boy crooner and Farooq Oreagba volunteered for a cancer awareness campaign in Lagos in 2016 when the picture was taken.

In the photo, Burna Boy is seen holding the elderly man around the neck as they both flash the peace sign for a quick snapshot.

See the picture below:

Farooq Oreagba and Burna Boy’s picture spurs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the fractions below:

@0neCHAD:

"In this life make sure you take plenty pictures to keep records and memories."

@quin_yara:

"Burna Boy did everything for Nigeria but wasn't totally accepted by industry until he left and come back like many other young Nigerians."

@dontplaybitxh:

"Because you posted a picture of Burna boy recording in the studio in 2008, Fatherless children self come dey post wizkid throw back."

@0xPhenoll:

"FC and Outsiders are now going Farooq for Farooq."

@The30BG_General:

"No be today Burna boy resemble criminal."

@lilwizjerry2000:

"So na only Davido no get pics with this man."

@Rexxie7G:

"OG in the game!"

Farooq Oreagba returns to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Farooq Oreagba was spotted at his workplace after the Ojude Oba festival.

The cancer survivor, who made headlines for his steeze at the prestigious cultural event, wore a suit and carried a bag. In the clip, a lady in the background was awestruck to see him and quizzed him about his workplace.

The man smiled as he gestured while responding to her. It is not clear where and when the new clip was taken.

