Nigerian businessman and investment banker Farooq Oreagba continues to revel in his newly-found fame

An old picture of him and Afrobeats superstar Wizkid hanging out at a Lagos beach has emerged online, and it has got people talking

Farooq Oreagba recently became the face of the famous annual Ijebu festival, Ojude Oba, after pictures of his fashion style, charisma and aura went viral

Businessman, investment banker, and Steeze maestro Farooq Shonubi Oreagba has once again sent many on social media into overdrive with how he relates to young Nigerians.

A photo of the Ojude Oba Steeze maestro hanging out with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid years ago has shattered the Nigerian social media space.

A photo of Wizkid and Ojude Oba day maestro Farooq Oreagba leaks online. Photo credit: @poojamedia/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

The picture was reportedly captured in 2013. Oreagba's fashion sense and choice of look from back then have sparked reactions on social media.

Netizens couldn't help but notice the tattoos on Oreagba's shoulders. The photo, which recently made its way to social media, has further helped many form a clearer picture of the type of personality Farooq Oreagba has always had.

See the viral image below:

Fans react to Wizkid and Oreagba's photo

Netizens have reacted to the 2013 photos of Farooq Oreagba hanging out with Wizkid. Some netizens noted that they now understand why Big Wiz reposted Oreagba on his Twitter handle when he went viral on X during the Ojude Oba celebrations.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral image:

@aster_adesanya:

"Wizkid is destined to be around anyone called FAROUQ."

@igwe_frank:

"Steeze wan wound this my oga."

@slimcash_indy:

"Steeze + Steeze = Stephen."

@officialchic_chi:

"Wizkid always , steeze recognize steeze ...we aren't talking about people begging for toto here."

@officialbigtee6:

"Wizkid done even know this man before he blow 2024 no wonder he repost the man for Twitter."

@chiboydc_:

"Nobody ever hear of lagbaja again."

@machala_lb:

"Na industry finesse Big Wiz proper super star."

@its_seacrest:

"Oreagba looks don change but wizkid no dey change look. Na wa o."

@olascowise:

"Wizkid no they old?"

Farooq Oreagba returns to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Farooq Oreagba was spotted at his workplace after the Ojude Oba festival.

The cancer survivor, who made headlines for his steeze at the prestigious cultural event, wore a suit and carried a bag.

In the clip, a lady in the background was awestruck to see him and quizzed him about his workplace. The man smiled as he gestured while responding to her. It is not clear where and when the new clip was taken.

