After stealing the show at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, rave-of-the-moment Farooq Oreagba has gone back to his work.

An emerging video showed how he was dressed to the office, a total difference from his steeze at the festival that made him an internet sensation.

More details below...

Farooq Oreagba has resumed work. Photo Credit: Folorunsho Olanrewaju, Ade Damola

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video of Farooq Oreagba resuming office here.

Nigerians react to Farooq Oreagba's new video

Deborah Omowunmi Adebesin said:

"Wahala wa po nilu yi sha.

"Mr Faaruq di public figure apapadodo.

"Now we don know say he survived cancer, we don know his wife ‍♀️."

Akintelure Adenike Arike said:

"The man don become goldfish.

"May God preserve his life. May we not hear bad news about him in Jesus mighty name amen."

Ade Omooba said:

"Make the man kuku try create page to show his daily activities, he has women fans already."

Blaqgezuz Snr said:

"Kosi akoko… Make dem go find better security for him o cuz as I dey see the way our yoruba women dey trip for this man ehn even including the married ones, dem fit kidn@p and getting his kponron low key somewhere o ."

Tokunbo Akintola said:

"Gen Z no dey ever know anybody unless dem trend on social media first."

Doyin Zouerat Odekunle said:

"Wow! this man don turn celeb like this oh everybody wants to fans."

Eyitayo Oyepitan said:

"Won fe do Baba Farouk. The word "do" is an English word. ."

Man makes interesting observation about Farooq Oreagba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared an old picture of Farooq Oreagba as he made an interesting observation.

Farooq, a billionaire who beat cancer, caught many people's attention at the Ojude Oba festival, a prestigious cultural celebration held annually by the Ijebu people in Nigeria. Damola shared an old picture of Farooq side by side one of his trending photos from the 2024 festival.

Damola noted that Farooq's dressing didn't garner much attention at his previous Ojude Oba outing, but because of his steeze and unexpected swag, he is now the most-talked-about person in 2024's edition.

Source: Legit.ng