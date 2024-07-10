The fame and public love for Nigerian investment banker Farooq Oreagba has continued to grow geometrically

Farooq Oreagba was recently recognised as the global ambassador of Nigeria's Arts and Culture by the National Council of Arts and Culture

The Ojude Oba Steeze maestro shared details of his latest feat on his social media handle and how happy he is about it

Nigerian businessman and investment banker Farooq Oreagba continues to revel in his newly found fame.

His recent participation at the 2024 Ojude Oba Day Festival made him a social media sensation, and he has taken advantage of the publicity that comes with his newfound fame.

The star of Ojude Oba 2024 Farooq Oreagba gets a national honour as he is recognised as the global ambassador of Nigeria's arts and culture. Photo credit: @vaiper66

The Investment banker was recently recognised by the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) as a Global Ambassador of Nigeria's Arts and Culture.

In a post on his page, Farooq Oreagba celebrated the feat with special remarks for the Director of NCAC, Obi Asika.

Oregba talks about promoting Nigeria's cultural heritage

The King of Steeze shared his thoughts about the importance of promoting the country's different cultures and heritages.

He also noted that promoting diverse cultures, arts, and heritage across the country can unlock immense economic value.

See Farooq Oreagba's post below:

Reactions trail Farooq Oreagba's latest feat

Here are some of the comments that trailed Oreagba's recognition as a global ambassador of Nigeria's arts and culture:

@andrewsjuliet5:

"Congratulations to our king of steeze."

@lenahsszn:

"That’s our man!!! Go uncle! Go uncle!! Go uncle Farooq!!! We’re supporting every step you take. We are here to cheer you onnnnnnnnnnnn congrats sir."

@dha_ayelomis:

"Congratulations to you sirI chose you over timini baby."

@obiasika:

"We are proud to have you with us and can’t wait to build forward with you and @ncac_nigeria thanks for coming on board!"

@owenasaolu:

"Congratulations SWAG DON."

@she_is_boluwatife:

"Man of the year."

@zainabdebodun:

"Congratulations Hon. Steeze."

@iamimade__:

"Congratulations my father in law."

@fashionaffairzboutique:

"Way to Go Congratulations Dr. Steeze."

@bimmypriscal1:

"Congratulations sugar zaddy of Nigerian women."

Farooq Oreagba returns to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Farooq Oreagba was spotted at his workplace after the Ojude Oba festival.

The cancer survivor, who made headlines for his steeze at the prestigious cultural event, wore a suit and carried a bag.

In the clip, a lady in the background was awestruck to see him and quizzed him about his workplace.

