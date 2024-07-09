Pastor Emmanuel Iren has lent his voice to the uproar about singer Tems winning the Gospel/Inspirational category at the BET award

The singer, known for secular music, won the category that had several top gospel singers as her contenders

According to the preacher, the church should not be bothered by such issues and gospel singers should learn to take a stand in the industry

The lead pastor of Celebration Church International, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, stated that the church does not have the right to not complain because a secular singer, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, won the Gospel/Inspiration category at the BET Awards.

According to the preacher, some gospel singers shy away from the tag and say that they prefer to be called inspirational artistes.

He noted some gospel singers may have popular sounds but may not belong to the category. Moreover, he noted that they should not worry about such awards. They can always organise their own.

Iren speaks on gospel/secular artistes' collaboration

The pastor also reacted to some gospel singers who collaborate with secular artistes. He said it makes them signal that they are in the same category as secular musicians and should not complain when they are being marginalised.

BET Award was held on June 30 in Los Angeles, United States. Some of the nominees in the gospel/inspirational category were Cece Winans, Naomi Raine, Kirk Franklin, and Maverick City Music, among others.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Apostle Iren's video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Apostle Iren's video. See some of the reactions below:

@ms_ogeh:

"Pastor Iren is one of the smartest preachers I know."

@delsublog200:

"Why should Christians be worried about secular awards?"

@agapefoodblog:

"Do yours and stop criticizing others. that’s the summary of what the pastor said."

@zendittech:

"The church should create their own award shows and focus on building it cause if not this will keep happening."

@bellokreb:

"Abeg which church dey complain?"

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"If BET get fear of God, they need to separate the categories next year, cos how Nathaniel Bassey and Awilo Logomba go dey same category."

