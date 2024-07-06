Actress Ada has called out gospel singer Moses Bliss over his new style of music and dance video

She said that the singer was after creating trends on TikTok and has formed the habit of creating dance videos with TikTok influencers

The role interpreter noted that another gospel, Ebuka Songs, could not cope under Moses Bliss' record label and had to leave

Nollywood actress, Ada, Abaeme, got mixed reactions from netizens after she said that the songs of gospel singer, Moses Bliss, were not spirit-filled.

She said that a true Christian cannot have an in-depth worship session with the Too Faithful crooner because he now sings secular songs with Christian lyrics.

The role interpreter shared a video of Moses dancing with a lady while his song played in the background, and she expressed her displeasure at his action.

According to Ada, the gospel singer is only pursuing fame and this was the reason his colleague, Ebuka Songs, left his record label.

Ebuka Songs, Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, was signed under Spotlite Nation, a record label owned by Moses Bliss. He joined in 2023 and reportedly left the record label recently which got many people talking.

Watch Ada's video below:

TikTokers react to Ada's video

Several TikTok users have reacted to Ada's video. See some of the comments below:

@Kiddies Luxury Store:

"Ebuka Songs and Moses Bliss na the same rope tie them. I no know wetin both of them dey sing."

@verablink3435:

"Madam face your business and leave Moses Bliss for us ."

@official Brenda Bana:

"God will continue blessings Moses Bliss. Madam rest his grace is too much."

@Afua Mensimah:

"Assistant Jesus we hail o."

@Vicky:

"Ebuka song will give you every reason to trust God."

@SABI GIRL:

"Na becs he no marry you. Aunty rest pls."

@bliss:

"How many music you don sing Aunty?"

@Joy Peter:

"No face your problems."

Ebuka advised to return to Moses Bliss

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prophet had shared the revelation he had about Ebuka Songs and his record label boss, Moses Bliss.

In a video, the prophet, identified as Abel Boma, claimed that Ebuka Songs parted ways with his boss and advised him to go back to him.

According to Abel, the alleged rift between the duo would potentially lead to Ebuka's downfall if he doesn't take heed

