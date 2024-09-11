The Nigerian music industry is blessed with amazing talents, and one of the fastest-rising tune conjurers about to take the scene by storm is Skinny Skater

During a recent chat with Legit.ng, Skater shared his musical dreams and aspirations while revealing how he plans to achieve them

Skater opened up about his unique sound and some of his most significant influences that have helped him evolve as an artist

Young and emerging Afrobeats talent Markson Promise Ikenna, better known by his stage name Skinny Skater, has been trending on social media over the last few days as his songs "R. Kelly and Ghana Must Go" have caught the attention of Nigerians.

During a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons Skinny Skater spoke about his unique sounds and why some of his new songs on the EP "Close Home" are named after very controversial ideas and personalities.

Nigerian cowboy singer Skinny Skater recently opened up about his new sound and why he chose to do something different from the popular norm.

Source: Instagram

Skater also shared the idea behind his cowboy persona despite being an Igbo boy raised here in Nigeria.

Why R. Kelly and Ghana Must Go?

The fast-rising Afro-swing artist has people talking online about some of his title choices. During our chat with him, we tried to pick his brain and his creative process. What inspired the names R. Kelly and Ghana Must Go on two tracks on the EP?

"They are nothing but a euphemism for expressions. R. Kelly is still regarded by many as the greatest R&B singer of all time despite all of the shady things he did. So it was just an expression of nothing too deep. I might not look like the perfect industry boy, but no one can deny my talent and creativity. That's just the message there."

Here to kick Rema, Omah Lay and others to the kerb

Skinny Skater spoke about his unique sounds and why he has decided to do the trending vibes. He said:

"How do I stand out if I do what everybody else does? I plan to build a following for my craft. I am here to kick Rema, Omah Lay and others to the kerb. I'm the real deal."

