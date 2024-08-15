Nigerian Rema recently shared some of the inspiration behind his new album, HEIS and why he decided to experiment with it

During an interview with Complex Music, Rema spoke about his brand being global and the need to represent his generation well

Rema also shared how his record labels weren't too sure about his new sounds, and they found it too sensitive and risky

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, recently opened up about his new album, HEIS, and why he decided to try some new sounds that are different from what he has done in the past on his former records.

The Afrobeats star revealed that he decided to connect with his roots more in his new album and experimented a lot.

Singer Rema opens up about his beef with Mavins record and what caused it.

Source: Instagram

He shared that his record label was unsure about his decision while recording, noting that he already had a formula that works and should instead sustain that momentum.

Leaving a mark on Afrobeats

During his conversation with Complex Music, Rema said he represents a particular generation and wants to be a link for people to connect with his culture.

He also noted that his decisions are consciously made and plans to leave a generational mark on Afrobeats.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Rema lashed out during an altercation between him and his label. Thee truth behind the face-off is finally out.

Watch Rema's interview below:

Rema's comment about Afrobeats stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Rema's interview:

@Mautiin01:

"Always capping."

@hemcartty05:

"Talk too much about afrobeat for someone that blew up in 2019 . Only hit is calm down . Make e go rest abeg."

@Igvb24687747:

"He’s good . Very good and global . But him cho Cho just they increase day by day."

@1millionjazzy:

"Leave am to talk for himself ooo... Una wan make him use skit dey promote his album. I know una Nigerians too like joke. Jokers."

@woofromthe7th:

"Cigar Dey affect this one for head."

@VeroNikaSuperV1:

"What's he always saying.....I did this,,,I did that ....... Abeg make person hear word."

@jyreh8:

"Agba capper capzeem itolowo."

@JuffPalo:

"This niggurr is either retarded or stupid?"

Rema advising Crayon during at his listening party

Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.

