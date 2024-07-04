Davido has shared the destination of his honeymoon with his wife, Chioma after their lavish wedding

A fan had taken to X to ask him if he was enjoying his private moment with his wife, and he replied him

The music act named the country he was in, and he appreciated the fan for his thoughtfulness toward his family

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has made some of his fans go green with envy after sharing his honeymoon destination.

The music act got married to his lover and mother of his twins last week in a talk of the town ceremony.

A fan asked him if he was having a nice time away from work and honeymooning with his wife, and the 'Hayya Hayya' crooner reacted.

Davido shares honeymoon destination. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares honeymoon location

In his short response, the music star noted that he was in Milan as he was tweeting. He appreciated the fan for his concern toward him and his family.

Recall that while Davido and Chioma were going about their honeymoon, they ran into King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal and exchanged pleasantries in Atlanta.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to Davido's revelation about his honeymoon

Reactions have trailed the reply Davido gave to his fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@OGBdeyforyou:

"After this honeymoon follow that side drop one banger for us make we use hold body."

@abazwhyllzz:

"So we should be expecting that album after the honeymoon."

@Dhavidote:

"After Honeymoon you suppose drop one single for us ooo, we dey starve."

@Kellybonito_:

"Davido no even dey drop hint for album. Be like na next year oo.'

@Kingabasalito:

"Why Chioma leave Social Media, did you order it?"

@AfroClout:

"Carry me go na."

@kokodeyforyou:

"Stop telling us nobody ask you."

@Feyishola_30BG:

"Davido, what advice will you give single people like us?"

@aystickz:

"Una no go like invite me make I come dey snap una."

@Dah_Saint001:

"Na how e dey go he ask he no ask where you dey."

Davido's old video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an old video of the superstar speaking about his hit song, 'Dami Duro' had surfaced on social media.

The singer was being interviewed by Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola as he spoke about Ice Prince, who was unveiling his album that day.

Davido said that he was also performing his song, 'Dami Duro' at the event as he told his fans to anticipate a great show.

Source: Legit.ng