Davido and Chioma were out and about enjoying their honeymoon when they ran into King Ayinde Wasiu, aka K1 De Ultimate and his band

The singer went and hugged K1, who in turn greeted him warmly and asked for the singer's wife Chioma

An excited K1 stood up to embrace the new couple, which cast excitement across social media timelines

One of the biggest African Afrobeat singers, Davido Adeleke, has buzzed on social media with a video of him linking up with Fuji music star King Ayinde Wasiu, aka K1 de Ultimate.

The video witnessed Davido walking into a restaurant, spotting the Fuji star, and respectfully exchanging pleasantries with him.

K1 smoothers K1 with kisses as they link up abroad. Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarsha, @davido

Source: Instagram

"Where is Chioma?" K1 quizzes Davido

Davido hugged the musician from behind and kissed his cheeks. K1 was also excited to see Davido and called him "Ori Ade".

He was also heard asking for Davido's new wife, Chioma, who later joined them. The video has now spread across social media, but fans could not get over how Davido's disrespect towards K1.

Watch the video of Davido and K1 here:

The duo spoke in hushed tones before Davido finally left K1 to go be with his people. It is no news that Davido and Chioma had one of the most lavish weddings in June. The duo trended for over a week on social media and still lingers on the lips of some of their fans.

People react to clip of Davido & K1

Read some comments below:

@yeyetai:

"001 Fuji and 001 afrobeat."

@sunday.adigun:

"Whoever raised @davido deserves a big accolade. As big, rich as he is he's too mannered and very respectful. I just love him."

@byolah4luv:

"He called him daddy …May you live long Ori Ade.:

@bayoolanrewa:

"Am becoming davido fan oooo. He has a clean and good spirit."

@jummie_maryesan_gold:

"David is just everything, very respectful."

@adetokunborr:

"I pity that third man wey wan shake hands."

@msemdee17:

"I give it to @davido honestly he's a rear gem."

KWAM1 Pulls Davido’s beards

Meanwhile, musicians KWAM1 and Davido were among the top superstars who showed up for Eniola Badmus's #20YearsOnStage party.

After arriving at the event venue, the hip-hop star made sure to pay his respects to KWAM1.

However, social media users are not entirely pleased with the fuji maestro for pulling Davido’s beard while exchanging pleasantries with him.

Source: Legit.ng