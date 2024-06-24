Wizkid, in a recent exchange with his fans, has shared changes he has undergone over the years

The music star, who urged fans not to mix his tweet, reveals he now loves God more

This is coming after the Nigerian Star Boy was repeatedly dragged for shading Davido ahead of his wedding

Music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid has opened up about his new lifestyle as he suggested he is now a changed person.

Wizkid, who caused a buzz with his cryptic tweet after Davido posted his pre-wedding photos, said he loves God more now.

Wizkid says he is focused on God and his family. Credit: @wizkidayo

He also disclosed that he is more focused on his family and himself now, and he does not have room to hate anyone.

While responding to a fan who told the singer to return to his old ways, Wizkid said:

"lol ok let me explain where I’m at to you guys. I love God more now, love family, Love self and no hate in my heart for no man. Don’t mix my tweets up. Smoke a joint pls my babies."

See Wizkid's exchange with a fan who wanted the singer to return to his old ways below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's tweet

b_pastor1:

"You just wan use Davido wedding shine again."

ogunmusi:

"Even the Bible says Follow peace with all men. Good one Wizzy. When are you opening that Church?"

Dhavidote:

"E get as life go touch, you go come dey very close to God and family, we understand."

BlessingGives:

"This is called “stage of maturity" We love that for you big wiz."

OlaseniFeyisayo:

"There is nothing better than family and God's love ❤️ .....NO HATE FOR ANYONE ....MORE LOVE LESS EGO."

ralphdeyforyou:

"How do you love God and still smoke? You’re just a liar to yourself."

_favorite_ada:

"Omo wizkid steeze dey reduce as e dey explain."

