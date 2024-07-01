Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy spurred an intense frenzy online following a popular concert he headlined recently in the UK

The Afrofusion star was seen in a massive crowd of both white and black fans as he thrilled them with a number of his biggest singles

However, a moment that attracted the attention of many online was when he blindly ordered both male and female fun-seekers at the event to undress for a particular rendition

Nigerian international superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, ignited the internet following his recent concert at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Glastonbury Music Festival is one of the highly recognised music events in the United Kingdom, drawing thousands of people from all over the world.

The 2024 edition ran from June 26 to 30, and Nigerian music legends Femi Kuti, Ayra Starr, and Burna Boy were among the global talents who performed.

Burna headlined the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 30 after selling out the London stadium for the second time in a historic concert.

Burna Boy orders fans to undress

During his spellbinding stage moment, Burna Boy was about to perform his 2018 monster hit YE when he told the multitude of fun-seekers to take off their shirts.

The Afrofusion star noted that he didn't care if they were male or female; all genders on ground should take off their tops and wave them in the air.

A few seconds into his rendition, the crowd was seen massively swaying to the infectious beats of YE as their clothes filled the air.

A couple of mischievous Nigerians spotted some mammary glands in the crowd, igniting reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy Spurs reactions online

@mkmonifx:

"If you see that breast say hiii."

@Godwin_Dgenius:

"Imagine say person mama been go."

@biggestben68:

Craze everywhere."

@Ugochauchenna32:

"I go buy next ticket but e go pain me if any woman no run this kind thing near me."

@Q_frosh:

"Female fan Werey wo. Person wey come promote her onlyfans."

@joramMpairwe:

"Madness."

@A_ZED__:

"No be everybody wey dey UK dey OKAY."

@ogbole_stephens:

"Spiritual things are involved."

@runcie_cares:

"Burna boy always the rules breaker, nice performance."

@carlos_zee:

"This guy one day will be discussed in music class na time."

@_Menonwhite:

"The joy you will have if you are witnessing burna boy perform, is heartwarming."

