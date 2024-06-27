Skit maker, Sabinus, has reacted to the attitude of someone being disrespectful to those older than him

According to the funnyman, social media should not make the younger generation disrespect the older people

Recall that VDM had called out Iyabo Ojo and other celebs who graced Davido's wedding for being at the after-party

Skit maker, Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Sabinus or Mr Funny, lent his voice to the issue of people who are disrespectful to their elders in the wake of media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), attacking some celebs.

Sabinus speaks on respect VDM and Iyabo Ojo fight online. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @mrfunny1_, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a video, VDM stated that actresses Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, and some skit makers were not given 10 am invites to singer Davido and Chioma's wedding.

There were two categories of guests at the event. The first was for 10 am and the second was for 5 pm which was the after party on June 25 in Lagos.

Though Iyabo got a 10 am invite, traffic made her get to the venue late. This made VDM assume she was given a 5 pm invite and he bashed her and others, using insulting words on them.

Paul Okoye, Iyabo's partner reacted to the drama between Iyabo and VDM and the latter spoke to him in an unpalatable manner.

In response, Mr Funny said that respect is reciprocal and individuals should respect older people because there is life after social media.

Iyabo had posted her 10 am invite on her Instagram page and her fans and colleagues noted that the movie star is far above VDM in the society.

See Sabinus' post below:

Netizens react to Sabinus' post

Several netizens have reacted to Sabinus' comment which they linked to VDM. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@bigmanwife_hairs:

"I don’t know how a sane person who is loved at home will decide to see VDM as a role model."

@callmeiruka_:

"Any man that likes and supports una VDM is big red flag."

@tush_tush24:

"Imagine VDM telling Oga Paulo if then born you well? That's wild."

@jyms88:

"He lacks wisdom. Sadly he doesn’t look like someone that listens to advice."

@micaholmes11:

"Vdm is gradually promoting a culture of disrespect, and people are supporting him.. you can be a critic without being disrespectful."

@she.ain deficits:

"The whole Nigeria will soon be against VDM. We will place him where we placed Naira Marley."

Sabinus speaks on Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oga Sabinus had shared his plan for Lagos state gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Taking to his social media page, Sabinus noted that he felt like inviting the Lagos governor to his house.

Sabinus’ post raised a series of mixed reactions, with some fans dropping funny comments and others accusing him of being disrespectful.

Source: Legit.ng