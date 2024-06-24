Verydarkman's post about Chioma Avil has surfaced online a few hours to their much talked about wedding

The post was made in 2022 as VDM said that Chioma was a good soul, however, he didn't state the reason for such statement

According to him, it is when people meet her in person that they will know the kind of person she is

A 2022 post made by popular social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, VDM, has surfaced online amid the wedding of Chioma Avil to Afrobeat singer, Davido.

Legit.ng reported that Davido announced and confirmed his wedding to Chioma, whom he has been dating for many years.

Amid the backlashes the mother of two has been receiving for marrying Davido, an old post made about her by VDM surfaced online.

In the post, the activist eulogised the good qualities of Chioma. According to him, the chef was a very good woman and good soul as well. He added that it was that day he got to know about it.

Old post about Chioma surfaces.

Source: Instagram

VDM prays for Chioma

In the post, VDM prayed for Chioma, he also noted that it is when people meet her in person that they would know she was a great person.

Recall that Isreal DMW had also shared the same thing about Chioma. Isreal noted that she was well-trained and showered encomium on her.

