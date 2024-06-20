Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy replied to praises showered on him by international Afrobeat sensation Wizkid recently

Recall that a few weeks ago, Wizkid sparked commotion online after he referred to Mavin Records boss as an "influencer"

In response to the Star Boy's heartwarming, the Dorobuccihitmaker spurred another round of debate online

Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajere, also known as Don Jazzy, has acknowledged Wizkid's appreciative remarks towards him weeks after he disrespected him online.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid recently revised his words regarding Don Jazzy, tweeting that the record label boss is an incredible human being.

This piqued the interest of Don Jazzy, who responded to his colleague's post about him. He referred to the Star Boy executive as a big man and used emojis to convey his thoughts.

Retweeting Wizkid's earlier post on him, Don wrote:

"Babanla."

Recall that in April 2024, Wizkid caused a significant buzz on social media after he fired shots at the music mogul amid arguments about Afrobeats being dead.

Wizkid’s jab at Don Jazzy ruffled a lot of feathers, with some netizens slamming the Star Boy and others defending him.

See Don Jazzy's post below:

Don Jazzy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@daniels_osi:

"We can't accept this. Did you consult us before forgiving him?"

@Neyoo06:

"See person we Dey fight for. SMH."

@thereal_beebee:

"Don... This isn't the reply I'm expecting o. This kid needs to be put in his place."

@RitableP:

"Steeze recognize Steeze."

@fadererah_:

"See why it’s not good to inherit beef."

@amaka_Ebyy:

"You should put him in his place not hailing him am disappointed."

@AceGabbana13:

"Make we just dey whine ourselves dey go."

@1Whizbang:

"This is maturity at play right here. If na another person, e suppose no even reply wiz at all for his initial rants."

Wizkid speaks on opening church

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid drew the attention of netizens with talks about starting a church.

The music star, who has become more active on social media in recent times, shared some posts on his official X (Twitter) page.

Wizkid posted about how he could start a church someday. In a subsequent post, he repeated his mantra: Jesus is king.

