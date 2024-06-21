Farooq Oreagba’s Old Pics? Mixed Reactions Trail Mr Steeze’s Alleged Childhood Photo
- An alleged childhood picture belonging to Farooq Oreagba, aka Mr Steeze, recently emerged online
- The businessman in the picture was seen with a smoke pipe in his mouth as he posed for the camera
- The photo, which has since gone viral, has sparked reactions from netizens, with many criticising Mr Steeze's parents
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Ojude Oba star and businessman Farooq Oreagba, known as 'Mr Steeze,' is again trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after an old picture allegedly from his childhood recently emerged on social media.
Farooq, who won hearts with his display at the Ojude Oba festival, is spotted in the picture with a smoke pipe in his mouth while posing with his usual 'steeze and composure.'
The businessman was spotted wearing a white suit and shorts, black shoes, and white socks.
See the trending alleged picture of Mr Steeze below
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Farooq reacted to his newfound fame while dropping a hint for his numerous admirers.
Mixed reactions trail Farooq Oreagba's childhood pics
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
badinflu3nc3_:
"Shows he had bad parenting."
apro_dawildcat:
"This man won't leave the stage when the ovation is loudest? Children go soon use am play for social media streets."
EmaazDr:
"HE ALWAYS HAD THE STEEZE IN HIM FR."
FrankWriter1:
"He has been a stoner from childhood. Bad parenting, but you won't shout at him because he's a rich man."
donald_segun:
"The habit of smoking his pipe is as old as him. Old habits die hard Indeed."
lex_consults:
"Lol.. Nor be today e start."
miraclejoe241:
"Na from small the man don dey give them the “vibe and share."
TheGreatOla001:
"So na him dey roll am for Wizkid."
sormmmashaaron_:
"More reason we all need to know the kind of act we portray, cos it will definitely happen in future."
EbiraConnect:
"He has never suffered in his life. It’s obvious."
Farooq Oreagba’s son trends
Legit.ng also reported that a young man said to be Farooq Oreagba's "son" also trended on social media.
The photo of the young man left netizens with a choice to make.
Some Nigerians resorted to debating over who was finer between them in various comment sections.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng