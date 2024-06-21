An alleged childhood picture belonging to Farooq Oreagba, aka Mr Steeze, recently emerged online

The businessman in the picture was seen with a smoke pipe in his mouth as he posed for the camera

The photo, which has since gone viral, has sparked reactions from netizens, with many criticising Mr Steeze's parents

Ojude Oba star and businessman Farooq Oreagba, known as 'Mr Steeze,' is again trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after an old picture allegedly from his childhood recently emerged on social media.

Farooq, who won hearts with his display at the Ojude Oba festival, is spotted in the picture with a smoke pipe in his mouth while posing with his usual 'steeze and composure.'

Farooq Oreagba's old pics trends. Credit: @poojamedia

Source: Instagram

The businessman was spotted wearing a white suit and shorts, black shoes, and white socks.

See the trending alleged picture of Mr Steeze below

Mixed reactions trail Farooq Oreagba's childhood pics

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

badinflu3nc3_:

"Shows he had bad parenting."

apro_dawildcat:

"This man won't leave the stage when the ovation is loudest? Children go soon use am play for social media streets."

EmaazDr:

"HE ALWAYS HAD THE STEEZE IN HIM FR."

FrankWriter1:

"He has been a stoner from childhood. Bad parenting, but you won't shout at him because he's a rich man."

donald_segun:

"The habit of smoking his pipe is as old as him. Old habits die hard Indeed."

lex_consults:

"Lol.. Nor be today e start."

miraclejoe241:

"Na from small the man don dey give them the “vibe and share."

TheGreatOla001:

"So na him dey roll am for Wizkid."

sormmmashaaron_:

"More reason we all need to know the kind of act we portray, cos it will definitely happen in future."

EbiraConnect:

"He has never suffered in his life. It’s obvious."

