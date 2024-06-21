A man on Twitter has made an observation about Wizkid and his singing prowess as he issued a stern warning to him

He uploaded the singer's part in 'Apala Disco' and said it was rubbish he sang, the man noted that he canst take such in his upcoming song Morayo

Fans of the music act known as Wizkid FC were in the comments section to angrily react to the observation of the man

Benito Kelly, a man on X has shown his grievance after listening to Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid's part in 'Apala Disco', a song sang by DJ Tunez which he featured in.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had teased his fans about his upcoming album, 'Morayo' before the Paris Fashion Show. He spoke extensively about the album, and fans have been anticipating its release since then.

Taking to social media, Benito warned Wizkid about the album, 'Morayo'. According to him, the 'Ojuelegba' crooner spoilt 'Apala Disco', he noted that if it was such "rubbish” he would give them in his new album, it was better to hold it back.

Benito says Wizkid likes calling Eledunmare

In his message to the Grammy Award winner, Benito also accused him of always using the word, 'Eledunmare' the Yoruba name for God Almighty.

Fans of the music star quickly went to the comments section to react. Some of them agreed with Benito, while many also warned him not to discredit their favourite.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens about the man's observation. Here are some of them below:

@double__d2.0:

"If that “Eledumare” forsake you,. na you go call ham pass."

@tufab:

"Person wey say dis song no sweet, dem need to flog am for ear 30 times."

@madibaofcomedy:

"Wiz na king mehn… dimension."

@zatogroup__:

"Omo but for real Wizkid no sabi again."

@misschidel:

"Wahala for who no feel this song oo. Wizkid is who he thinks he is."

@fawasyrn3:

"Wizkid 001, Burna boy 002, Rema 003, Davido 004."

@djmealz:

"Before you critique a remix, first ask yourself what the original song is about first…. The twitter guy is obviously a failure or he is paid to post this to draw attention."

@nzubechiii:

"Davido need to organize a seminar to teach all this upcoming artists how to sing with better lyrics fr they need it."

@femicapless:

"If he no call edunmare, shey na your papa name he suppose call?"

@khiss_baby_official:

"Abeg I no wan laugh OBO is."

@dj_jennyswitch:

"Wizkid songs no be for people wey dey dance like Temple Run."

Wizkid dedicates album to late mother

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had announced that he will be releasing his next album, 'Morayo' soon.

The album was dedicated to his late mother, whom he described as the love of his life, and it will be his sixth.

His fans were excited about the development, as they expect it to be an excellent display of his musical prowess

