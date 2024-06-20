Nigerian singer Wizkid has continued to build on his ‘Jesus is King’ mantra on social media

Just recently, the music star teased fans with plans to start a church if he wanted to

Wizkid’s claim of starting a church triggered a series of reactions from netizens, with fans noting what the singer’s church would be like

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has drawn the attention of netizens with talks about starting a church.

The music star, who has become more active on social media in recent times, shared some posts on his official X (Twitter) page.

Fans react as Wizkid shares thoughts on starting a church. Photos: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

Wizkid posted about how he could start a church someday. In a subsequent post, he repeated his mantra of Jesus being king.

In one post he wrote:

“I could start a church if I wanted.”

See his tweets below:

Netizens react to Wizkid’s church plans

As expected, Wizkid’s posts about considering starting a church drew the attention of many Nigerians, who were quick to drop their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Wizzy Kay said the singer’s church would be very interesting:

Dangerous Baby quickly gave the singer a nickname:

Isaac Joe called the singer a pastor:

Mr Tribe said Wiz was breaking records with or without the gospel:

Eyan called him Pastor Balogun:

Cruise Lord said Davido would be the drummer:

This tweep shared an old video of Wizzy speaking on making a Christian album:

