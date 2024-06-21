Kizz Daniel has announced a new name online and also added it to his social media page biography

The Twe Twe singer appeared to have taken a cue from Wizkid, who made headlines after referring to himself as Big Wiz

Kizz Daniel's new name has spurred mixed reactions, with some netizens refusing to call him by it

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has caused a buzz online after he recently announced a new name he wants his fans and followers to call him by.

Kizz Daniel, who recently made headlines after removing pictures of him and his wife, returned to social media with a new name.

The singer, in a tweet via his X account, tweeted:

"Call me “Uncle K."

A quick look at the singer's social media pages showed he has added a new name to his bio.

Legit.ng recalls that in May 2018, the singer announced a change of stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel, which he effected on his social media pages. Aside from Kizz Daniel, he is also known as Vado by fans.

What people are saying about Kizz Daniel's new name

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:

Atandalukman_

"You sef wan start your own You no be wiz oo???"

ajibawealth_i:

"As them dey call Burna Boy Uncle B."

Veezyveezy200:

"Uncle k ke."

_Oluwanifemii:

"Vado or Uncle K Stay one place ooo baba ibeji."

BUDJNRR

"You're still in the 20s bro..calm down."

Non_Binary12:

"You self don start Dey copy big wiz."

Ahlexmoralex:

"Wizi in the morning, you in the night .. oya na."

Only1_beninceo:

"I think u got this inspiration from @heisrema, when he called Burna boy "uncle B" at Paris."

