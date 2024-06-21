Kizz Daniel Announces New Name, Adds It to His Social Media Bio, People React: “You No Be Wizkid O”
- Kizz Daniel has announced a new name online and also added it to his social media page biography
- The Twe Twe singer appeared to have taken a cue from Wizkid, who made headlines after referring to himself as Big Wiz
- Kizz Daniel's new name has spurred mixed reactions, with some netizens refusing to call him by it
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has caused a buzz online after he recently announced a new name he wants his fans and followers to call him by.
Kizz Daniel, who recently made headlines after removing pictures of him and his wife, returned to social media with a new name.
The singer, in a tweet via his X account, tweeted:
"Call me “Uncle K."
See his tweet below:
A quick look at the singer's social media pages showed he has added a new name to his bio.
Legit.ng recalls that in May 2018, the singer announced a change of stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel, which he effected on his social media pages. Aside from Kizz Daniel, he is also known as Vado by fans.
What people are saying about Kizz Daniel's new name
Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:
Atandalukman_
"You sef wan start your own You no be wiz oo???"
ajibawealth_i:
"As them dey call Burna Boy Uncle B."
Veezyveezy200:
"Uncle k ke."
_Oluwanifemii:
"Vado or Uncle K Stay one place ooo baba ibeji."
BUDJNRR
"You're still in the 20s bro..calm down."
Non_Binary12:
"You self don start Dey copy big wiz."
Ahlexmoralex:
"Wizi in the morning, you in the night .. oya na."
Only1_beninceo:
"I think u got this inspiration from @heisrema, when he called Burna boy "uncle B" at Paris."
Kizz Daniel shares video of his wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kizz Daniel showed off his wife in adorable videos.
He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap.
His song was playing in the background as they both sang along. He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng