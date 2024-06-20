Nigerian singer Wizkid seems to have turned a new leaf and is suing for peace with his colleagues in the industry

Just recently, the Star Boy went on Twitter to shower praises on Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, only weeks after shading him

Wizkid’s new post sparked a series of reactions from netizens who took an interest in what he had to say

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has extended an olive branch to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy.

Recall that in April 2024, Wizkid caused a major buzz on social media after he fired shots at the music mogul amid arguments of Afrobeats being dead.

Wizkid’s jab at Don Jazzy ruffled a lot of feathers, with some netizens slamming the Star Boy and others defending him.

Wizkid praises Don Jazzy

In a new development, Wizkid appears to have had a change of heart going by his recent post on X (Twitter) where he praised Don Jazzy.

The Star Boy tweeted that the Mavin Records boss was an amazing human. He wrote:

“Don jazzy!! amazing human!”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Wizkid praises Don Jazzy

As expected, Wizkid’s tweet about Don Jazzy took a lot of netizens by surprise. Some of them reminded the singer about the derogatory comment he made about the music mogul in the past. Read some of their comments below:

Wizkid speaks on opening church

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid drew the attention of netizens with talks about starting a church.

The music star, who has become more active on social media in recent times, shared some posts on his official X (Twitter) page.

Wizkid posted about how he could start a church someday. In a subsequent post, he repeated his mantra: Jesus is king.

