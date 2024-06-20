Wizkid Unfurls Love For Ruger's Song, Sends Him Sweet Wishes, Singer Reacts: "Davido go Unfollow U"
- Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer Wizkid is in his season of giving gratitude and showing love
- Ayodeji Balogun took to his official Twitter page where he shared his love for one of former Jonzing Boy signees, Ruger
- According to him, Ruger is an amazing musician, and he also asked God to guide, protect and bless him
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, may throw a few tantrums here and there, but he always comes back to give accolades and love to whom it is due.
The singer has just made headlines for celebrating one of the industry's new cats and also opened up about his love for one of his songs.
On his Twitter page, the Joro singer revealed he loves the song "Make Way" by former Jonzing World signee. Make Way was released in 2024 from Ruger's album, Luv Again.
"You are amazing brother" - Wizkid celebrates Ruger
Wizkid declared love for "Make Way" by Ruger and shared how amazing the singer is with his large fan base.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Wizkid wrote:
"U are f*cking amazing brother! I wish you nothing but God's love, protection, and continuous blessings and long life."
See Wizkid's tweet below:
In another post, the singer tweeted:
"Yo i truly love Ruger’s make way! ❤️ that guy amazing!"
Ruger, could not hold his excitement as he immediately responded to the tweet.
Ruger wrote:
"Jesus Christ I fit craze ooooooooooooooo."
See Ruger's response to Wizkid here:
This is such exciting money for music lovers, the music industry, and the Nigerian entertainment scene as a whole.
How fans reacted to Wizkid's love for Ruger
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@realestosa:
"You nor go come online keh."
@AjogiAbraham1:
"Church don start like so."
@GucciStarboi:
"Normally you Dey for everybody, A king."
@ImoPunter:
"Wizy for Everyone Daddy Wa"
@lifeof_MIKExxx:
"Davido go soon unfollow you."
@NuJhayhne:
"When wizkid sees a gem, he will always acknowledge it. You’re one of a kind."
@BradleyCarl256:
"Once Wiz Kid recognizes your efforts, you are destined for greatness. Keep winning."
Wizkid Shares Heartfelt Appreciation Post To God
Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, is thankful today following a post she shared via Elon Musk's X.
The Blessings crooner appreciated his creator for equipping him with the necessary survival tools.
His post has attracted massive reactions from his fans, who highly anticipate his next album Morayo.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng