Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer Wizkid is in his season of giving gratitude and showing love

Ayodeji Balogun took to his official Twitter page where he shared his love for one of former Jonzing Boy signees, Ruger

According to him, Ruger is an amazing musician, and he also asked God to guide, protect and bless him

Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, may throw a few tantrums here and there, but he always comes back to give accolades and love to whom it is due.

The singer has just made headlines for celebrating one of the industry's new cats and also opened up about his love for one of his songs.

Wizkid shows love to singer Ruger and calls him amazing. Credit: @wizkidayo, @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

On his Twitter page, the Joro singer revealed he loves the song "Make Way" by former Jonzing World signee. Make Way was released in 2024 from Ruger's album, Luv Again.

"You are amazing brother" - Wizkid celebrates Ruger

Wizkid declared love for "Make Way" by Ruger and shared how amazing the singer is with his large fan base.

Wizkid wrote:

"U are f*cking amazing brother! I wish you nothing but God's love, protection, and continuous blessings and long life."

See Wizkid's tweet below:

In another post, the singer tweeted:

"Yo i truly love Ruger’s make way! ❤️ that guy amazing!"

Ruger, could not hold his excitement as he immediately responded to the tweet.

Ruger wrote:

"Jesus Christ I fit craze ooooooooooooooo."

See Ruger's response to Wizkid here:

This is such exciting money for music lovers, the music industry, and the Nigerian entertainment scene as a whole.

How fans reacted to Wizkid's love for Ruger

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@realestosa:

"You nor go come online keh."

@AjogiAbraham1:

"Church don start like so."

@GucciStarboi:

"Normally you Dey for everybody, A king."

@ImoPunter:

"Wizy for Everyone Daddy Wa"

@lifeof_MIKExxx:

"Davido go soon unfollow you."

@NuJhayhne:

"When wizkid sees a gem, he will always acknowledge it. You’re one of a kind."

@BradleyCarl256:

"Once Wiz Kid recognizes your efforts, you are destined for greatness. Keep winning."

