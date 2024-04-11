Ruger has penned down a long message where he listed allegations against his former record label a few months after leaving the place

The singer has called it quits with Jonzing World owned by D' Prince and set up his record label a few months ago

He said his former label was using his money to fund new artists as he listed the things he has achieved on his own which they were supposed to do for him

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo, better known as Ruger has made his grievances known in a long tweet posted on X about the way he was treated by his former music record label, Jonzing World.

Legit.ng had reported that Ruger left Jonzing World a few months ago to set up his record label. He made a viral tape to thank his fans for believing in him and he set out on his journey.

In his message, he said that he was not treated well by his former record label as they used his money to fund their new artist.

The Asiwaju crooner also listed the places he has performed after he left Jonzing World and where he was looking at going to play. He added that these were the things they were supposed to have done for him while he was at Jonzing World.

Ruger makes accusations against former record label. Photo credit @dprince/@rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Ruger says Jonzing World got comfortable

In his note, the singer, who loves doing freaky dances with ladies mentioned that his former record label got so comfortable getting money made by him that they didn't push him to where he wanted to be.

He added that he complained about it but was told that was not how things were done. He said he even got a fake hug after that.

Ruger says he can't say a lot

In his message, he mentioned that he has a lot of things to say but he cannot say it because he does not want to be bullied.

The Bounce crooner added that he doesn't want anyone to stab him at Ikoyi Bridge while he is passing.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ruger. Here are some of the comments below:

@iiampsticks:

"Nobody go fit push you pass yourself."

@Boitzar:

"Jonzing think say ur second eye no dey work na wetin cos am b dat o."

@jah_boy01:

"The right thing to do bro. Move on and do the right thing for yourself."

@nonsoagain:

"Sometimes being patient is the best option, coping and surviving alone Will be tough for you. Why didn't you remain faithful to your label, you decided to leave after all the help they gave to you because you felt they were cheating you of your money?? You can do better. No shades."

@Rm_Uzzy:

"Bro knows he has potentials to be bigger than Davido."

@KinqKudos:

"You can clearly see through picture that Ruger x Buju industry beef was orchestrated by D’prince."

@nonsoagain:

"You shouldn't have left them, it shows sign of ungratefulness."

@3ffizzzyy::

"They’re calling you ungrateful in the instagram comments. I fought for you eje."

@iam_sezu:

"At least he don put disclaimer for here incase anything sup."

@_agbabiaka:

"Stab?? Abeg abeg ooo don't start fights that would put you in harms way oo."

Ruger thanks Tunde Ednut, taunts D'Prince

Legit.ng had reported that Ruger had shared a post on his Insta story about singer-turned-bigger Tunde Ednut and his impact on his career.

According to him, Ednut, was the person who discovered him. He added that it was not D' Prince who initially discovered him and many of his fans were stunned by the revelation.

While Ednut was reacting to the post, he said that God had vindicated him as Jonzing World boss had ridiculed him in the past.

Source: Legit.ng