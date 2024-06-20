Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, is in a thankful spirit today following a post she shared via Elon Musk's X

The Blessings crooner showed appreciation to his creator for equipping him with the necessary tools to survive

His post has attracted massive reactions from his fans, who are highly anticipating his next album Morayo

Nigerian musician Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is happy to be alive and witness another day on earth.

Sharing his gratitude to God, she took to his official page via the bird app to show her appreciation for God's saving his life until now.

Singer Wizkid heaps praises on God for blessing him. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid also thanked God for blessing him with all the "tool" to navigate life.

See Wizkid's post here:

In another post, the singer described himself as a king and announced to his fans that he was up for the day.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer attended the Louis Vuitton Paris fashion ‘Men’s Spring-Summer Show’ with his baby mama, Jada Pollock.

Other Nigerian afrobeat musicians were also present to grace the glamorous event. However, trolls came for the singer after pictures of him and Japa P flooded the internet.

While some gushed over them, others resorted to calling Jada P "Old." As usual, both ignored naysayers.

How netizens reacted to Wizkid's post

See how some social media users responded to tweets from Wizkid below:

@_Peller089:

"Na the tool you use gives Jada new belle."

@Tizbami:

"I’m blessed to have you."

@wizkidfc_:

"Thankful to the source that creates life."

@GucciStarboi:

"We Thank God for giving you to us! Love you My Idan."

@wizkidfc_:

"Big ups the God almighty."

@_egungunn:

"Jesus is king."

@BlessingGives:

"Release new music or we cancel you this June ending."

Fan advises Wizkid to retire after hearing new song

After listening to his new song, a social media user has given his two cents to Afrobeat singer Wizkid.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid had announced that he would soon drop his new album as he ditched the Afrobeat genre and promised to surprise his fans.

After the fan listened to one of the songs from the new album, he took to Instagram to advise the singer to retire from active music.

