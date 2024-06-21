Wizkid made his fans proud as he recorded a new achievement in his career with his song Essence

The hit song, which featured Tems, made it to number 407th place on Billboard's Best 500 songs since 1968

This news comes days after Wizkid hyped himself and noted that he is unbeatable when it comes to style

Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has gotten a new feather to his cap of achievements after Billboard announced the best 500 songs since 1958.

Wizkid looks stylish in his attire. Image credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The music company is marking its 65th anniversary of the Billboard Hot 100 and chose to celebrate the best 500 pop songs since its inception.

It placed Essence, which was released in 2020, in the 407th position. The song featured global music star Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems.

Wizkid's effort has not gone unrecognised and it makes him hype himself in other aspects. Recall that the Daddy Yo crooner praised his fashion style some days ago. According to him, he is the "flyest" man on Earth.

He is also set to release his next album Morayo, which was titled after his late mother.

See the Billboard announcement in the slides below:

Fans react to the Billboard news

Several fans of the singer have expressed excitement over the palatable news. See some of the reactions below:

@successful_fejiro:

"Not y’all FCs with this new profile pics! Una be cultists? See, almost everyone’s DP, love it!"

@gid_eon202:

"Biggest song ever button."

@machala_lb:

"Best of them all."

@charlypinx1:

"Big Wiz."

@_wavemakings:

"The funny thing is Essence is still a very underrated banger."

@jakarta2474:

"If you be FC and this profile no de your IG yagaa you are not fortified yet. We gas bam you more solid."

@house.of.habiba:

"You see that's what I am talking about. Evidence choke!"

Wizkid caught repeating belt on his outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that some netizens have dug up pictures of Wizkid rocking the same belt in different stylish outfits.

He wore a black shirt over a jeans trouser in his first look and had a green shirt over another shade of jeans trousers.

His silver necklace was glaring, and he combined it with other accessories, which got him several reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng