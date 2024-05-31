Haters of music bosses Don Jazzy and Wizkid are not happy about the new development as it appears the duo have made up

The streets of Twitter saw Wizkid post the link to Ayra Starr's new album and called her a superstar

Interestingly, her label boss, Don Jazzy responded by appreciating Wizkid for promoting the album

It's an amazing day to be alive, as music moguls Wizkid and Don Jazzy seem to have mended fences.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Ayodeji Balogun popularly tagged Wizkid called Don Jazzy an influencer. This follows rapper Ladipoe's statement to Wizkid after the latter jabbed at rappers.

Wizkid and Don Jazzy make peace as the Joro crooner shares Ayra Starr's album link on Twitter. Credit: @donjazzy, @wizkidayo

While responding to Ladipoe, Wizkid called Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, an influencer, which caused social media to go into a frenzy.

However, weeks later, Twitter experiences what resembles an olive branch extension from Wizkid to Don Jazzy.

Did Wizkid make peace with Don Jazzy?

The Starboy boss posted a link to Ayra Starr's new TYIT21 album on his official twitter page and called her a superstar.

See Wizkid's Tweet here:

Shockingly, Don Jazzy responded to his tweet and appreciated him. This has evoked emotion on social media, as their haters experience a sour moment.

See Don Jazzy's response here:

Reactions trail Wizkid and Don Jazzy's tweets

The post by Wizkid and Don Jazzy has aroused a lot of reaction from social media users and music lovers.

@TenmanNoble1:

"You no get shame?"

@R0viel:

"Influencer The one you sing you no fit post am?"

@YemiFirstson:

"But he called you an influencer few days ago sir."

@Ugootweets:

"A 5/10 album. Totally not worth it."

@GucciStarboi:

"I’ll be clicking that link after motivating everyone out here. Y’all Listen & be blessed."

@provii8:

"Wizkid don join Don Jazzy promotion team, as music no dey again."

@Lummygee1:

"Lowkey PR Egbon Dey find pity eye for naija face."

@TheDamiForeign:

"We rise by lifting others."

Wizkid breaks silence After dissing Don Jazzy, Davido

Top Nigerian singer Wizkid has now appeared on social media amidst the drama caused by his posts.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the music star threw shade at Davido and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy on his Twitter page.

The Star Boy made a new post with a new development, and many netizens trooped to his comments section to react.

