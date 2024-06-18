A Nigerian man, December Nwadoro, has sent social media users into a frenzy after he announced his divorce from his wife on Facebook

Hours after his divorce announcement post, his estranged wife responded with two posts about him

The woman released pictures of something she always sees whenever December returns from work

December Nwadoro, a Nigerian man, has announced his divorce from his wife, Anawanti Divine, 16 months after they tied the knot.

December and Divine tied the knot on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at a ceremony in Pentecostal Revival Ministry (PREM), Irete, Alaska Hotel in Umuoba Irete, Imo State.

December said their marriage was toxic

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 17, December stated that the divorce became necessary as their marriage had become toxic and life-threatening.

He apologised for the shock his marriage dissolution announcement may cause people. December's post read:

"A PUBLIC NOTICE FOR MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION (DIVORCE)!!!

"It is of utmost importance to inform and notify the general public of my decision to terminate and dissolve my marital Conjugation with Mrs Anawanti Divine whom I got married to prior now.

"Kindly note that henceforth, I am no longer in any marital bond with Anawanti Divine due to some irresconcilable and complicated reasons as the marriage has become so TOXIC AND LIFE THREATENING.

"Forthwith, she shouldn't be addressed as my wife and she is free to remarry upon this public notification as she has returned back to her parents house.

"The decision may not be palatable to most person's and may seem unexpected considering the short time of marriage.

"Please accept my esteemed apology for whatever shock or inconveniences this notice may cause to you.

"Thank you all for your unalloyed support and care always.

"Nwadoro December."

December's estranged wife reacts

Reacting, the man's estranged wife, Anawanti Divine, first shared two pictures of how he looked when she met him and later on made a post about what she usually found in the house whenever he returned from work.

At the time of this report, December has changed his marital status on Facebook to 'divorced'.

December Nwadoro's divorce post stirs reactions

Enechukwu Theresa said:

"Immediately I saw life thre**atening I calm down...is better to divorce in peace than stay in a toxic marriage.. is better to hear they divorced than to here person kapi on top vawlence..is well with you both..."

Richy Staga said:

"December you can do this without posting na,I thought we discussed about this can you please delete this."

Adia Ima Imaobong said:

"Beware of men that can put up a public notice like this...it doesn't matter who is to blame."

Shammah Ada said:

"Time wey you use write this big grammar you for don use am settle with this fine girl .

"To see wife no easy oh. For her to accept you she really try."

December Primrose said:

"December you disappoint me.

"We don't show ourselves in june."

Mkpouto Pius said:

"Men of nowadays cannot keep a marriage. They cannot be like our fathers and go to the prayer room to pray for their wives to change."

