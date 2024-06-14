Yul Edochie Gives Reason He Paused Pastoral Work, Shares Next Action: "You Can't Mock God"
- Actor Yul Edochie has ensured that he will not stop being on the lips of his fans as he creates topics that keep them busy
- The actor opened up on the reason he took a break from his ministerial work and observed some issues in the country
- According to him, religion will not save us, although churches are everywhere and he revealed what he was doing during his pastoral break
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stated that he paused his ministerial work online because he went to work on himself spiritually.
He noted that prayer is not enough and the number of churches in Nigeria is not a prerequisite that religion will save us.
The movie star added that God revealed many things to him which he would share with his online church members on Sunday, June 16.
Davdo vs Portable: Zazu spills reasons Afrobeats star unfollowed him online, "He tried to destroy me"
He added that many secrets will be exposed and evil plans will be revealed during his ministration.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Several fans of the role interpreter seemed tired of him and asked him to stop mocking God and stick to what he knew.
See Yul's post below:
Fans blast Yul Edochie
Some fans of the Nollywood actor have commented on his post. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:
@favour_nel:
"So, until this man pull cloth before dem go take am go Yabaleft?"
@chykemoore_berish:
"Yul, stop doing drugs."
@vicramsha:
"Deadbeat Papa don drop quotes."
@_ifeomavivian:
"Why is Judy's own adultery like this? Others did it and it went well but una own ehn."
@gomeznsude:
"This one dey fall and rise in faith like Tinubu."
@ch.ichi8524:
"Dear singles, please never marry a man who doesn't have the fear of God or doesn't submit to authority. This guy you see here na condemned iron."
@viviannkoro5:
"Pampers done finish. The hustle is real."
@iamsalonequeen_12:
"You think you can mock God? Your downfall keeps on increasing day by day."
@tasteeslow_boyzuk:
"If confusion was a person."
Yul Edochie calls himself most handsome pastor
Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie had continued to relish his foray into ministry and establishing an online church.
n a new development, he called himself the most handsome man in Africa and noted that ladies are the ones who would fill his church.
Fans took to the comment section of his post to react to his outburst as they shared mixed opinions about it.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng