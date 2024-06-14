Actor Yul Edochie has ensured that he will not stop being on the lips of his fans as he creates topics that keep them busy

The actor opened up on the reason he took a break from his ministerial work and observed some issues in the country

According to him, religion will not save us, although churches are everywhere and he revealed what he was doing during his pastoral break

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stated that he paused his ministerial work online because he went to work on himself spiritually.

He noted that prayer is not enough and the number of churches in Nigeria is not a prerequisite that religion will save us.

The movie star added that God revealed many things to him which he would share with his online church members on Sunday, June 16.

He added that many secrets will be exposed and evil plans will be revealed during his ministration.

Several fans of the role interpreter seemed tired of him and asked him to stop mocking God and stick to what he knew.

Fans blast Yul Edochie

Some fans of the Nollywood actor have commented on his post. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

Yul Edochie calls himself most handsome pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie had continued to relish his foray into ministry and establishing an online church.

n a new development, he called himself the most handsome man in Africa and noted that ladies are the ones who would fill his church.

Fans took to the comment section of his post to react to his outburst as they shared mixed opinions about it.

