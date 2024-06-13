Videos of a young man identifying himself as K1 Juniorr has been trending on TikTok over the last few hours

The young boy has drawn massive attention to his social media pages after clips of him singing and serenading his followers to different tunes while using K1 De Ultimate's voice

One of the clips shared on TikTok via K1 Juniorr's page has garnered an astonishing 156k views with thousands of comments

After nearly three decades of dominating the Fuji music scene, it seems Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 De Ultimate, has finally found the true heir to his throne.

Videos of a young Nigerian who identifies himself as K1 Juniorr has been trending across social media platforms, especially TikTok.

Video of a young man who sings just like veteran Fuji music, Kwam1 trends online. Photo credit: @k1deultimate/@k1juniorr

His unique voice and ability to sing and sound like the veteran Fuji singer Kwam1 have stirred a lot of attention to his pages.

Many have hailed the young man's ability to sing and sound like Kwam1, and calls have started to fly around with many calling on the veteran to stretch a hand of help to K1 Juniorr.

Watch one of K1 Juniorr's video that has got people talking:

Netizens react to K1 Juniorr's videos

Over the last few days, K1 Juniorr's pages have been inundated with comments and calls for Kwam1 to recognize the young man and take him under his wings.

Some have called on K1 De Ultimate to give the young man money which he could use to kick start his career as a Fuji artist.

Many consider Kwam 1 the greatest Fuji musician alive, and his influence goes beyond music.

He recently celebrated his 50th anniversary as a performer, and his show was attended by some of the wealthiest Nigerians alive.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed one of K1 Juniorr's viral clips:

@toktik:

"This guy is better than Ajadi Lawal. Nice one."

@adelabu habeeb adeola

"This is the future of Fuji music."

@alexola:

You've a great future, but please tell you mum to work on you o. Cos it is not easy ooo."

@alhaji_kowope:

"What is this guy waiting for, Ogbeni enter studio."

@user84:

"Eyi poo o! K1 must give you money o."

@ayodejiakande1:

"This man is bound for greatness. He will probably be greater than K1 himself. Omo! See voice cool, thin and sonorous."

@alabi_faruq:

"Just work on this ur talent bro, you're going places bcus you see that K1 voice wey u get na diamond."

@porsche_thug:

"Say u get Kwam1 voice lasan, na to follow u straight."

@princess_skincare & Spa:

"I swear if I didn't see the video I would have sworn on my life that it was K1 gan gan that was singing."

@twinsofstory_tv:

"Such a marvelous voice... Omo! I almost cried listening to him."

@iamphellumi:

"Guy abeg don't joke with this. You've a great future in this."

