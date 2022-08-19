The day has finally arrived for veteran fuji musician, KWAM1, to celebrate his 50th anniversary of performing on stage

Videos making the rounds in the online community captured scenes from the beautifully decorated venue

KWAM1’s party is expected to hold at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, with top billionaires Razaq Okoya, Sir Olu Okeowo possibly making appearances

Friday, August 19 is all about fuji maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) who is celebrating 50 years of performing on stage.

Recall that Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video making the rounds on social media that captured the moment billionaire, Sir Olu Okewo, opened the doors to his luxury mansion as he welcomed KWAM1’s boys.

The business mogul received his special invite to the event and promised to show up to support the veteran fuji musician.

Well, D-day is already here and videos have started emerging from the event which is going down at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

Legit.ng spotted clips showing the beautifully decorated hall that had several banners with the celebrant’s face.

The event proper is expected to start by 9pm while the red carpet kicks off at 8pm. Check out videos from the venue below:

