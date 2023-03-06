Popular Fuji maestro KWAM 1 and singer 9ice have dropped a new victory for president-elect Bola Tinubu

The song titled ‘Balabluee to the seat of power' also came with some shades as 9ice sang about Tinubu was able to make his opponents succumb

The video has, however, stirred mixed reactions online; while many hailed the two singers, others repeatedly dragged them

Veteran Nigerian Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, better known as KWAM 1 or K1, has dropped a song where he collaborated with popular singer 9ice.

The song, which was titled ‘Balabluee to the seat of power’, comes after Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

KWAM 1 and 9ice drop new song. CredtL @kingwasiuayindemarshal @9iceofficial @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

9ice, who is famous for his powerful use of the Yoruba language in his music and his proverbial lyrics and unique delivery style followed the same pattern in the new music as he cast shades while singing about Tinubu, was able to make his opponent succumb.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, KWAM added a caption that read:

“Let the message flow, New Era is here.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to KWAM 1 and 9ice’s Tinubu’s victory song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

prynce16:

"fact... Akanbi omo Iya mogaji ... U will continue to scale above your enemies... A new chapter is about to begin in Nigeria!!! God will uplift you in good health and more wisdom jagaban of Nigeria ."

passyahoo_0406:

"Baba Obasanjo don shenk himself baba name isn’t mention Otilo Bayen."

omoola__:

"The lyrics are hot if you listen carefully ."

makeupbyrayo01:

"Did I hear someone say a new chapter is about to begin...NO a new ERA has just began....Congratulations PRESIDENT KING ASHIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU."

rinkfragranceandmore:

"Senseless music….even nice wey be young man…. No wonder you are not relevant in the music industry again."

fumalex:

"❤️❤️ I knew it will come."

