Hours after a video of a Muslim cleric, Sheikh Labeeb, made some bold claims about Portable and Davido, the former has reacted to the comments

In a series of clips shared on his page, Portable addressed Sheikh Labeeb's comment and that of King Cnd

He slammed both comments, noting that they were unfound claims made by people whose lives lacked direction and are looking for people to tag along on their journey of no return

Outspoken Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikola Badmus, better known as Portable Zazu, has taken to social media to react to comments about his relationship with his senior colleague, Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Sheikh Labeeb's comment about Davido and Portable being cultists, but they've found a way to work together instead of antagonising each other.

Portable in a series of clips, addressed Sheikh Labeeb's comments while also taking time to slam brand influencer King Cnd for criticising Davido.

Portable talks about his song with Dammy Krane

In the viral clip, Zazu spoke about his song with Dammy Krane. He noted that Dammy Krane came to feature him, and he didn't insult Davido on the track.

He said that before people start to push the wrong narrative, they should listen to the track and hear what he said about it.

The Street-pop singer also addressed Sheikh Labeeb's comment, slamming the Muslim cleric for making such a comment online. After speaking on both issues, Portable begged his detractor to push his helper away.

Netizens react to Portable's explanation

See some of the comments that trailed Portable's video:

@othmanwale10:

"Okay true but Wetyn do that bro hand the last slide? Hand Dey pain am?"

@_____.kiekie.__xx:

"Bring you hand down you hear?"

@adeife____:

"Na why she hang hand for up."

@ijoba_pablo28:

"But Wait... Shay Hand No Dey Pain This Guy like That Ni."

@onyidamsy:

"Oya bring down your hand we don see am."

@michaelobak_wrld1:

"This guy no get direction‍♂️make he sha dey see chop from you.same person you made a diss track for some months ago. Smh."

@_babamilli:

"Be like the guy on last slide he bone shift, why he hand hang for up?"

@haraphat_:

"If Davido rip portable, na there dragging go dey lol."

@relinkams_clothings:

"I don't understand Yoruba but I like listening to Portable when he talks the guy too funny abeg."

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

