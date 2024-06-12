Blessing CEO has made a video to call out Tunde Ednut over his relationship with social media activist Verydarkman

The activist went sent back to jail even despite meeting his bail condition, fans were already jubilating before they heard the sad news again

In a video made by Blessing CEO, she called Ednut a user who make upcoming talents lose focus after posting them on social media

Self acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has made a video to blast singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Legit.ng had reported that social media activist, Verydarkman, was sent back to prison despite meeting his jail condition.

In the recording made by Blessing CEO, she explained that Ednut has been using Verydarkman. She noted that he has been used to instigate hate on social media and was abandoned after that.

The controversial woman went further to share how the blogger threw the activist to the wolves and allowed them to tear him apart.

Blessing CEO warns VDM

Giving her two cents to the activist, Blessing CEO noted that he should find his vision after he might have regained his freedom.

She also warned up-and-coming talents not to allow anyone to use then for contents. She noted that they must collect money from people posting them on social media.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Blessing CEO. Here are some of the comments below:

@ehizcrix_:

"I know all you were doing is just content with vdm but watching this video this evening really shows that you care. I can see deep down that you are a woman who really cares. You are very right."

@amie_0912:

"She is right though."

@selflovequeenscourt:

"You have a good heart."

@sophi1151:

"I said this earlier. He so much used the guy. If only vdm listen to advice. I pray he come out soon."

@oloriezekiel:

"You are so right Ma, so very right and you warned VDM oooo, his fame no even last."

@williams_amanfo:

"Me I cannot pray for him o. Never . After he messed the mohbad case up and so many things . Let him have a piece of what he has been serving others . Well deserved."

@yusuf_waziri_:

"Blessing is missing very dark man eyyah."

@britishchy:

"He will become grt when he comes out."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Blessing I guess you nor get content today."

@angel_odinya:

"Sheyy this woman no Dey do relationship therapy again ni ? Just asking respectfully."

Blessing CEO rejoices over VDM

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Blessing CEO reacted after it went viral that Verydarkman had been declared wanted by the Nigerian police.

She revealed how VDM was called in for questioning multiple times but declined to honour any of the invites by the Nigerian police.

In the clip, Blessing CEO told VDM to reach out to her so she could help him navigate his arrest.

