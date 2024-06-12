Portable Zazu is not taking things cool with Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, as he slammed the singer via IG

A new video making the rounds sees Portable fuming while he rants about what Zlatan had said to him during his dinner with Davido in America

Zazu warned the singer to mind his business and not try to jeopardize his relationship with Davido

There was an online drama between Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan, and Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, professionally known as Portable after the former called the singer out on social media about what he had previously said.

Recall that Davido had taken Portable out to Dinner after the Zeh nation boss landed in the Country for his tour.

Zazu lambastes Zlatan for not minding his business. Credit: @zlatan_ibile, @portablebaeby, @davido

In a fresh development, Portable was seen ranting online about what Zlatan said to him over the phone while chilling with Davido.

According to him, Zlatan warned him to behave calmly with Davido and not be dramatic. Portable did not like this statement, which riled him up and birthed his online rant.

"I'm not to be messed with" - Potable to Zlatan

Portable seriously warned Zlatan Ibile to stop speaking to him like a child. He sternly told him to stay in his lane, as he never interfered with his business with Music boss Wizkid.

He further told him not to sabotage his relationship with Davido, with whom he sought a music feature.

Watch video of Portable's rant here:

Nigerians react as Portable slams Zlatan

Here are some of the reactions recorded by Legit.ng:

@manofprestige__:

"So much wisdom between the lines in this video."

@nakkymora_jewelry:

"Portable must trend every week."

@it_a_bayu:

"Zlatan was just looking out for Davido reputation make Portable no go cause scene."

@its_successtemmy:

"He is actually angry."

@itsarinze_:

"Chai, I understand, if this is true zlatan did very bad."

@f8warrihobaby:

"Lol, Na Portable nai go finally cast the reason why Davido & Wizkid no won see each other."

@chronicles_lex:

"Portable is saying he no get enemy as far as you’re helping him."

@_theeclairee:

"Talks too much."

