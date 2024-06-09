A couple was forced to kiss repeatedly at the altar on their wedding day as church members refused to accept their first kiss

In the funny clip, members of the church maintained that they were not satisfied with how fast they joined their lips the first time

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many taking sides with the church members

A hilarious video from the wedding ceremony of a Nigerian couple has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The trending clip showed the moment the church members rejected the couple's first kiss which took place on the altar.

Wedding guests reject couple's first kiss

Source: Instagram

Couple kisses repeatedly at the altar

In the video shared on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings, the couple was first seen locking lips for the first time in church after the pastor instructed them to.

However, the short-lived kiss did not sit well with the wedding guests who screamed for a repetition.

The pastor instructed the couple to kiss again but they still joined their lips in a hurry, leading to another funny outburst by the guests.

At a point, the pastor had to pardon the couple and continue the wedding despite not being satisfied with their kissing style.

Reactions trail couple's kissing moment

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the Instagram app to share their thoughts about the video.

Adeori_signature said:

"Exactly this same scenario happened on my wedding day. My pastor said “we have taught you in counseling, so do it properly”. I wan enter ground."

Beeg_kash_thechef wrote:

"Her wedding dress is gorgeous plus she’s so beautiful."

Melaningoddess0609 reacted:

"See as I dey smile like mumu. Dear God please give my daughter a responsible, loving and caring man."

Nnekanwose said:

"I like them, modesty and moderation. Not the ones that will almost be having sexzx on the alter."

Ennys_thriftcloset said:

"Awon congregation agbaya."

Ucheomaa asked:

"Why am I laughing like a goat?"

Babyeverythingshop said:

"Awwww she looks really pretty. Love the earrings!!! Then did you see the officiant in black's shoe?"

Iamkate.03 added:

"Am not kissing in front of my parents am too shy."

Watch the video below:

