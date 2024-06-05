Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, widely called Tems, has given an insight into her love life, and fans are surprised

She was a guest on Korty's show recently, and she got to share some details of her personal life, including her relationship and love

Tems bore her heart out on the show, which opened the eyes of her fans to a part of the singer that they had not given before

Nigerian singer and Grammy winner Temilade Openiyi has shared a deep part of her life with content creator Korty.

The singer, who recently received criticism for her performance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Gallon, also discussed her love life.

Tems gives reasons why she has not fallen in love. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

She shared the reason she had not been able to fall in love, and surprisingly, her fans found her revelation relatable.

Apart from her love life, the singer took her fans on a journey through what life was like for her before fame.

"I have not been in love"- Tems

During the interview, the 'Love Me Jeje" singer revealed that she has never been in love.

Tems maintained that loving someone for her is more of seeing the person entirely, flaws and all, and wanting to be with them regardless. She also mentioned that she does not believe that love is blind.

Ultimately, she would still love to experience true, deep love someday.

Watch Tems' interview with Korty here:

Nigerians react to Tem's interview

Nigerians have shared their hot takes on Tem's conversation with Korty. See some of the reactions below:

@I.am.r3r3:

"I wonder sometimes if I'm okay. That's deep."

@Diariesofameena:

"I’ve never seen Tems this raw, I LOVE IT!!!!. It’s so refreshing, I always feel she’s too serious."

@bisiyahaya6142:

"I love the way she answered the question about if she felt Nigerians understand and appreciate her. She has an enlightened mind."

@plentee_ayodele:

"It’s not like I don’t care ,I don’t really care “ Tems."

@rubiestalkwithqueent:

"Everyone who knows me knows I love Tems. I consider her a special being, I really just connected with her from the get go."

@margaretehiagwina9843:

"Temilade just looks genuinely happy and free, and it's contagious."

Tems inspires Many With 9-5 moments

Nigerian fast-rising singer Tems buzzed the internet with throwback moments of when she was a regular office worker.

In the series of pictures shared online, the 'Love Me Jeje' crooner was spotted in the company of her old colleagues.

Many who came to the photographs were amazed at the facial similarities between how she looked then and now, igniting interesting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng