Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of Paul P-square, has shared a lovely video of herself and her three children

In the clip, she was filled with joy as she jumped up, basking in the euphoria of her achievement after bagging a new degree

In the caption of her post, she said that money cannot buy love, inner peace and some other things

Paul P-squares's former wife, Anita Okoye, is still rejoicing over her latest feat after relocating outside the country.

Legit.ng had reported that Anita had bagged a US degree and shared a picture online. Her former husband also congratulated her for the new achievement.

In the video she shared, it appeared as if she was celebrating her attainment from college, as she was seen wearing a convocation gown. She accompanied the post with some cryptic messages.

Anita Okoye shares lovely video. Photo credit @anita_okoye/@ivy_zeeny

Source: Instagram

Anita says money cannot buy love

In the caption of her post, the mother of three explained all the things that money can never buy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, it cannot buy love, inner peace, authentic happiness and cherished memories and others. She noted that the greatest wealth can be found in the intangible things of life.

Her post came amid the advice Ivy Ifeoma, the new wife of her ex-husband, uploaded on TikTok. The pregnant wife had told ladies not to allow anyone to make them their second chance.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Anita. Here are some of the comments below:

@jenngoz48:

"Ani baby ..continue being you ur happiness is paramount."

@nikkyshineshine:

"Self love is the most valuable thing to have."

@deenieceydee:

"This young lady is a pure jem, a diamond that knows her worth. Congratulations @anita_okoye on all of your accomplishments."

@iamginikagodwin:

"May GOD continue to bless and protect you and your kids ."

@victoriagabriel296:

"I love you Anita will always Love you until I've the opportunity to meet you in person."

@fran_asemota:

"Just lovely."

@mva_hair:

"Beautiful Mummy with her Cutie pies."

@commys_couture:

"You’re getting more and more beautiful."

@bet_34jo:

"Beautiful enjoy God bless."

@loveduns:

"You’ve done it with so much style and grace."

Paul Okoye celebrates Anita on Mother's Day

Legit.ng reported that Okoye had joined other men to mark this year's Mother's Day in style.

The singer, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post to her on the eventful day.

Anita also responded to the message sent to her by her former husband.

Source: Legit.ng