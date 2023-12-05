Portable who is away in London has met with his colleague, Tiwa savage at the British Fashion Award

The singer was happy to see Savage and he couldn't hide his joy as he gave her a warm hug while hailing her

He called the singer his godmother and Savage could not help but to laugh at their funny musician

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile professionally known as Portable was all smiles as he sighted his female senior colleague Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Award.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the singer was among the attendees of the event. He wore a designer suit as he graced the red carpet of the prestigious event.

Portable meets Tiwa Savage at British Fashion Award. Photo credit @tiwasavage/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He even went as far as engaging in trenches dance to the delight of attendees of the award.

While on the red carpet, he sighted Savage and went over to greet her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable calls Savage his godmother

As the two singers exchanged pleasantries, singer Portable called Savage his godmother and the female singer was all smiles.

He prayed for Savage and expressed how happy he was to see her at the event.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Portable meeting Tiwa Savage at the award

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable hailing Savage at the award ceremony. Here are some of the comments below.

@willsfitness12:

"Definition of don't look down on anybody. Portable even got table . May God make it an everlasting one for portable and bless others too."

@graceebassey:

" See me smiling."

@wurldshotit:

"She go be like how e take enter."

@davewellbeing:

"England Day Show Portable Love."

@cookie_naturals:

"Portable for don say italawa boya mama JamJam for wire you 20meter like that."

@mo_lly7865:

"This is just so lovely."

@sam_adeolu:

"Too funny you can't be with him and feel sad."

@jay_millarofficial:

"Portable is the definition of “No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper”. Stay Winning Portable."

@wezeelee:

"If na wizkid na she go open hand like laba laba, but it's all good. Happy for zazu."

@_jollypapa:

"Portable is blown, yet some people think faking their death will blow them."

Portable runs around like a child in the snow

Legit. ng had earlier reported that the singer was sighted running around in the snow as he lamented in his usual fashion.

The singer who was in London was surprised and happy as he experienced snow for the first time.

Despite staying in the snow, he was holding some foreign currency and he gave out advice about keeping one's source of income a secret.

Source: Legit.ng