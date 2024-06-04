Bewaji , the first wife of Portable, has shared a post amid her husband's video with his 4th baby mama

The video of Zazu having a romantic moment with Ashabi Simple had surfaced online despite dragging her

Taking to social media after dropping her man off as he travels abroad, Bewaji noted that she will teach her son not to take a good woman for granted

Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi, the first wife of Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has shared a message and kept her fans worried.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and Ashabi Simple had made a romantic video call after the singer dragged her for travelling with his unborn baby without his permission.

Taking to social media, Bewaji said she was a good woman, and her kind was rare to find. Stating further, she explained that people should not regret being good to a man who takes them for granted.

Bewaji shares cryptic post her husband's video with Ashabi.

Source: Instagram

Bewaji prays for her son'

In her message, which was shared on her insta story, she prayed that her son would marry someone like her.

According to the first wife, she would also teach her son not to take such women for granted, but to appreciate them.

Her post generated mixed reactions from her fans, who shared their hot takes about her post.

Recall that Bewaji and Portable had a fight over a post she made, as he threatened to send her packing if she does not delete it. She also threatened to leave him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have shared their takes about Bewaji's post. Here are some comments below:

@_ceeroll:

"Keeping up with the portables."

@ojuloge_____:

"Portable na oloriburuku."

@ayo.__xx:

"They are giving me headaches."

@fummylohlah:

"Portable and wives season werjn b dis sef."

@tulad_jay:

"Bewaji motivational speaker louder please.'

@komeshair_haven:

"Dem never still bring light ooo, soup for freezer go spoil ooo na that one dey pain me."

@kingfadekemi:

"Movie title: Keeping up with the Portables."

@dat_chubbychick;

"Abi they used to plan this thing ni."

@timmy__girlll:

"Wahala."

@_____lade:

"This girl and peace of mind have big issues Bcus self worth is not even in her dictionary."

Fans liken Bewaji to Bobrisky

Legit.ng also reported that fans of Portable went to his comment section after he made a birthday post to celebrate his first wife.

In the post made on April 19, the singer shared lovely pictures of his wife which she took during her birthday photo shoot.

Many of his fans compared the pictures to that of Bobrisky as they noticed the resemblance between the two.

